Samsung Galaxy S21 Launch Date And Available Colors Revealed In New Leak





There have been a bunch of Galaxy S21 teasers over the past several weeks and months, from renders highlighting the design to hands-on impressions that purport to detail some of the hardware and features of Samsung's upcoming flagship. The leaks and rumors are almost over, though, because the Galaxy S21 is launching next month.





When it arrives, the US variant is likely to wield a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, as has been previously leaked. This is Qualcomm's latest flagship mobile processor that was recently shown off at an event. According to Qualcomm, the Kryo 680 CPU inside the Snapdragon 888 will deliver up to a 25 percent performance boost versus the Kryo 585 found in the Snapdragon 865.





Meanwhile, the Adreno 660 GPU is claimed to deliver a 35 percent uplift in performance over the Adreno 650 GPU in the Snapdragon 865, so it is poised to be a really nice upgrade.





As for the Galaxy S21, Samsung confirmed to Android Authority that it will launch on January 14, 2021. Initially, it will be available by Samsung's largest mobile experience store in India. Actual sales of the phone will then kick off January 29 in India, a week after it launches globally.





The store in India has already started taking preorders for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Buyers can reserve a model by putting Rs 2,000 (around $27 in US currency) down on the next-gen smartphone.





Samsung, being in a chatty mood apparently, also confirmed the color options. It is launching in black, pink, purple, and silver. The lone exception is the top-end Galaxy S21 Ultra, which will limit the color options to black and silver.





Incidentally, the phones in India will feature Samsung's own Exynos 2100 processor. This is par for course, with Samsung leaning on its Exynos hardware for some of the international variants, and Snapdragon chips in the US and certain other territories.

