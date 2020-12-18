Samsung Galaxy S21 Color Options Revealed In Newly Leaked Press Renders

Android fans are awaiting the arrival of Samsung's new flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy S21 series , and there is still no definitive release date set—rumor has it the Galaxy S21 family could be unveiled in January 2021, perhaps around the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) time frame. As we wait, a whole bunch of official looking press renders have leaked to the web.





First let's talk about what is on tap from Samsung. If past leaks and rumors pan out, Samsung will launch three models, including the regular Galaxy S21 with a 6.2-inch display, a larger Galaxy S21 Plus with a 6.7-inch screen, and of course the big daddy of the bunch, the Galaxy S21 Ultra with a 6.8-inch screen, all three with a 120Hz refresh rate and 5G connectivity.





Color options will vary by model. The base Galaxy S21 (shown above) will feature the widest range of color options to choose from, according to renders leaked by Evan Blass . Shown above are what are rumored to be called Phantom Violet and Phantom Pink color options. However, those will not be the only two colors users will have access to.









Samsung will also offer the Galaxy S21 in Phantom Black and Phantom White, as shown in the image above, if the leaked renders are accurate (and we have little doubt about their legitimacy, given the leaker's stellar track record). So that amounts to four color choices for the base Galaxy S21. It remains to be seen if Samsung will add more colors over time.





Interestingly, the number of color choices goes in descending order as we move further up the lineup. Here's a look at the three color choices for the Galaxy S21 Plus...









The middle-tier phone will ship in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet color options. Colors and size aside, the Galaxy S21 Plus looks very similar to the Galaxy S21, both of which sport the same triple-camera arrangement on the back, aligned vertically on the upper-left side of the phone.





Now let's take a look at the Galaxy S21 Ultra...









There are just two color options for this one. They include Phantom Black and Phantom Silver. I suppose Samsung figures those paying top dollar for the highest end SKU care little about extra color options and just want to keep it simple. I'm not so sure I agree, but hey, it is what it is.





All three phones are rumored to ship around Qualcomm's fancy new Snapgragon 888 processor, except for the international variant, which will lean on Samsung's own Exynos 2100 chipset. Battery sizes will be different, though, with the base Galaxy S21 sporting a 4,000 mAh battery, the Galaxy S21 Plus wielding a 4,800 mAh battery, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra featuring a 5,000 mAh battery.





As for the camera arrangement, here is what past leaks have indicated...