Samsung Exynos 2100 SoC Makes Benchmark Debut Ahead Of Galaxy S21 Launch

In most instances, the Snapdragon variant of Samsung's flagship phones end up outperforming the Exynos counterparts. Will that trend continue when the Galaxy S21 arrives? Well, Qualcomm claims its Snapdragon 888 will deliver big performance gains over the Snapdragon 865—up to a 25 percent boost in CPU performance and up to a 35 percent boost in GPU performance.

This one represents the highest multi-core score of the bunch, at 3,963. The highest single-core score of all the benchmark runs is 1,109, just slightly higher than this particular listing. How do those results compare to other hardware? Very favorably, if we compare the leaked benchmarks with our collection of scores. Here's how the single-core performance breaks down...

Apple iPhone 12 mini (A14 Bionic): 1,586

1,586 Snapdragon 888 Reference: 1,135

1,135 ***********Leaked Exynos 2100: 1,109************

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (Snapdragon 865 Plus): 980

980 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Snapdragon 865 Plus): 979

979 OnePlus 8 (Snapdragon 865): 924

924 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (Snapdragon 865): 919

919 Moto Edge+ (Snapdragon 865): 910

910 OnePlus 8 Pro (Snapdragon 865): 908

908 Google Pixel 4 X (Snapdragon 855): 753

Based on our own testing, the top single-core score is right in line with the Snapdragon 888, which is nothing short of impressive (assuming the leaked benchmarks are accurate and hold up in real-world benchmarking runs).





Here's a look at how the multi-core performance compares...