CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillMonday, December 07, 2020, 10:28 AM EDT

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus And S21 Ultra Snapdragon 888 Flagships Allegedly Leak In Hands-On Photos

galaxy s21 ultra
As we come closer to the start of the year 2021, we're beginning to hear more and more about the Galaxy S21 family of flagship smartphones from Samsung. The actual design of the smartphones has already leaked in renders, and we've even seen third-party cases for the smartphones which confirmed the new design.

Today, however, we're getting a look at some real-life shots of both the Galaxy S21+ and the flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra. We only see the two smartphones from the rear -- sitting side by side -- which gives us a good look at their camera bumps. The Galaxy S21+ has a smaller camera array, with just three sensors (12MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide, 64MP telephoto).

The Galaxy S21 Ultra's array, on the other hands, looks to be at least twice as large to accommodate a 108MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and two telephoto sensors (3x and 10x). Unfortunately, there are no shots of the front of the smartphone, although we don't expect many changes compared to the Galaxy S20 family, with a single hole punch cutout for the selfie camera.

According to previous leaks, the Galaxy S21+ will features a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will bump that slightly to 6.8 inches with a WQHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will also have the advantage of a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display, which should help to reduce power consumption. LTPO is widely used in the Apple Watch series of wearables, but the Galaxy S21 Ultra represents a much larger application with respect to screen real estate.

The Galaxy S21+ reportedly comes equipped with a 4,800 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra will have room to fit a larger 5,000 mAh battery. Running the show -- at least for the U.S. market -- will be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 888 SoC that was announced last week. This is Qualcomm's first 5nm SoC, and it is an 8-core design that is claimed to offer a 25 percent boost in performance over the Snapdragon 865.

Perhaps the biggest benefit of the Snapdragon 888, however, is that its next-generation Snapdragon X60 5G modem is integrated into SoC, which saves motherboard space and improves power efficiency. Joining the upgraded 5G modem is Bluetooth 5.1 support along with support for the new Wi-Fi 6E standard.

According to previous reports, the Galaxy S21 family could be announced in January, which is a month earlier than its predecessor.


Tags:  Samsung, (krx:05930), galaxy s21 ultra, galaxy s21, galaxy s21+

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms