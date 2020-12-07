Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus And S21 Ultra Snapdragon 888 Flagships Allegedly Leak In Hands-On Photos





As we come closer to the start of the year 2021, we're beginning to hear more and more about the Galaxy S21 family of flagship smartphones from Samsung. The actual design of the smartphones has already leaked in renders, and we've even seen third-party cases for the smartphones which confirmed the new design.

Today, however, we're getting a look at some real-life shots of both the Galaxy S21+ and the flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra. We only see the two smartphones from the rear -- sitting side by side -- which gives us a good look at their camera bumps. The Galaxy S21+ has a smaller camera array, with just three sensors (12MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide, 64MP telephoto).

The Galaxy S21 Ultra's array, on the other hands, looks to be at least twice as large to accommodate a 108MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and two telephoto sensors (3x and 10x). Unfortunately, there are no shots of the front of the smartphone, although we don't expect many changes compared to the Galaxy S20 family, with a single hole punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Here is the the real world photo of the Galaxy S21 Ultra and S21 Plus, side by side.



Watch full youtube video here for more details: https://t.co/AYC9OKrxnQ pic.twitter.com/SLp61Wce64 — sakitech (@sakitechonline) December 7, 2020

According to previous leaks, the Galaxy S21+ will features a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will bump that slightly to 6.8 inches with a WQHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will also have the advantage of a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display, which should help to reduce power consumption. LTPO is widely used in the Apple Watch series of wearables, but the Galaxy S21 Ultra represents a much larger application with respect to screen real estate.

The Galaxy S21+ reportedly comes equipped with a 4,800 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra will have room to fit a larger 5,000 mAh battery. Running the show -- at least for the U.S. market -- will be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 888 SoC that was announced last week. This is Qualcomm's first 5nm SoC, and it is an 8-core design that is claimed to offer a 25 percent boost in performance over the Snapdragon 865.

Perhaps the biggest benefit of the Snapdragon 888, however, is that its next-generation Snapdragon X60 5G modem is integrated into SoC, which saves motherboard space and improves power efficiency. Joining the upgraded 5G modem is Bluetooth 5.1 support along with support for the new Wi-Fi 6E standard.

According to previous reports, the Galaxy S21 family could be announced in January, which is a month earlier than its predecessor.