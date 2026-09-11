Samsung Galaxy Buds On Leak Reveals Clip-On Design And AI Tricks

Early look at Samsung's Galaxy Buds On - Image: Sammy Guru

Continuing the craze started by (we believe) Huawei's FreeClips back in 2023 , Samsung is adding a clip-on earbud version to its Galaxy Buds line. Known internally as "Able," the Galaxy Buds On utilize two rounded, bulbous sections connected by a flexible, arched bridge, according to leaked renders.





Like pretty much all others of the same ilk, the design allows the earbuds to hug the outer ear, resting comfortably inside the concha without sealing the ear canal or entering the ear canal directly. The leak (exclusive on Sammy Guru) shows that the outer module sports a concave touch-sensitive area for media controls, while APK teardowns of the Buds Manager app hint at upcoming black and white colorways.

Speaking of the app, the leak also reveals a suite of intelligent audio and gesture features. The Buds On is going to have something called Auto Volume, which dynamically adjusts audio gain up in chaotic environments and decreases it when ambient noise subsides. To combat the natural sound insulation trade-offs inherent to open-ear designs, Samsung has also baked in a Volume Boost mode for maximum output in exceptionally loud settings. We're crossing our fingers that these features can be disabled by the user as previous attempts at this by other manufacturers have proven to be inconsistent at best.





Various device tips for the Buds On were found in a Buds Manager app teardown - Image: Sammy Guru

