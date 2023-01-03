Samsung's Flex Hybrid OLED Display Concept Aims To Slide Into Foldable Laptops







Samsung will be showcasing some 'Future of OLED' products for the first time starting tomorrow at CES 2023. Probably the most interesting new display solution being highlighted by Samsung is a hybrid OLED screen, which can offer a greater viewable area by means of both flexing and sliding. Yes, it is a foldable screen which also extends to the side(s) by a sliding mechanism.













Samsung hopes to address both the smart device and laptop markets with its new Flex Hybrid OLED displays. For smart device products, a folding 10.5-inch display with a 4:3 aspect ratio can be extended to 12.4-inches with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Addressing larger tablets or the laptop market, Samsung has a similarly transforming 13- to 14-inch panel, which can be unfurled and extended to provide a 17.3-inch screen.





It is also been revealed that Samsung has two versions of the larger foldable and sliding OLED screen. In one design, the screen folds open, and extends to a single side. A second design also unfolds, but both sides can slide out to extend the viewable screen area. The second design is pictured below.















As well as the appealing screen expansion options which conjure up larger displays from smaller form factors, Samsung has some important complementary technologies. In other words, these aren't just going to be screens that appeal due to their expandable nature, they will also offer an attractive richness of color thanks to the use of quantum dots in the new OLED HyperEfficient EL material, an advanced optimization algorithm, and Samsung's IntelliSense AI.







Samsung has also readied a demo of its New Digital Cockpit for CES 2023, showing a product designed for the automotive market. The image below shows the cockpit paired with a trio of screens, but it isn't for gaming, just to give CES 2023 attendees a taste of using the in-car displays from Samsung in a driving style environment.















The fully integrated car cockpit display combines a 34-inch and a 15.6-inch display for a mix of in-car controls, monitoring and entertainment. Samsung says the central 700R curvature of the main display "delivers the optimal viewing experience in driving mode, which helps the driver focus on the road." It would be interesting to see how Samsung has tested driver focus with and without the 34-inch 700R curved cockpit screen.



