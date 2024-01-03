Samsung's Expanded Odyssey OLED Gaming Monitors Are Ready To Rock At Up To 360Hz





It's that time of year again where manufactures get a jump start on the madness that is the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Officially, CES doesn't begin until next Tuesday, January 9th. However, Samsung isn't waiting another week to unveil its expanded Odyssey OLED gaming monitor lineup, which includes two brand new models with a flat displays—a first for Samsung's Odyssey OLED lineup—and another ginormous 49-inch model.





The three models include the Odyssey OLED G9 (model G95SD), Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD), and Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SD). Samsung isn't sharing full specifications for any of the displays just yet—that will have to wait for an expanded announcement at CES—but it did offer up some preliminary details that pique our interest.













As with its 49-inch predecessor (G95SC), the newer Odyssey OLED G9 offers up a spacious 5120x1440 resolution (32:9 aspect ratio) on a curved OLED screen. It also retains the same 240Hz refresh rate as its predecessor, while adding a new "Multi Control" feature. According to Samsung, this enables users to seamlessly transfer images or text between compatible Samsung monitors and Galaxy devices.





That same feature is also available on the Odyssey OLED G8, with only the Odyssey OLED G6 missing out. And speaking of those displays, the G8 is a 32-inch OLED gaming monitor with a 4K resolution (2840x2160, 16:9 aspect ratio) and 240Hz refresh rate, while the G6 is a 27-inch OLED display for 1440p (2560x1440) gaming with an even faster 360Hz refresh rate.













While finer grain details are still under lock and key (such as brightness levels, contrast ratios, and so forth), Samsung did say all three monitors feature "Glare-Free" technology that's intended to mitigate light reflections and maintain consistent brightness and color, regarding of ambient lighting.







"There are over 212 million gamers across the country who want high-end hardware to enhance their gaming experience," said David Phelps, Head of the Display Division at Samsung Electronics America. "The Odyssey OLED G9, OLED G8 and OLED G6 deliver the exceptional image quality that transports them into each scene and the quick refresh rates and response times that give them a competitive edge. With OLED Glare-Free technology that reduces reflections, gamers have more options of where to put their setups."













All three also boast DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, two HDMI 2.1 ports, a single DisplayPort 1.4 input, and built-in USB hubs. Additionally, the G9 and G8 up the ante with Samsung's SmartThings Hub.



