LG Unveils 4K OLED Gaming Monitor With First-Of-A-Kind Dual Refresh Rate Feature





LG is teasing a handful of OLED gaming monitors that it plans to show off at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next month. The one that stands out from the bunch is the UltraGear 32GS95UE, a 32-inch 4K resolution OLED display with a potentially game-changing "Dual-Hz" feature. With just a single click, players can go from a 3840x2160 resolution (4K) at 240Hz, to a 1920x1080 resolution (1080p) at a blistering 480Hz.





"This time-saving innovation, easily managed via a hotkey or joystick’s directional switch, lets users instantly apply the optimal combination of screen resolution and refresh rate for the genre of game they’re playing. For fast-paced action titles and shooting games, users can select FHD 480Hz, while visually rich story-driven games can be enjoyed in 4K 240Hz," LG explains.





We're curious to see how well this works, and if it gamers are receptive to the feature. It's certainly intriguing, not the least of which is because this is an OLED panel. The past couple of CES events have highlighted mini LED technology attempting to penetrate the market, and to an extent it has. However, this past year has seen a push to expand the number of gaming displays that use OLED panels.





Though not without its downsides, such as the potential for screen burn-in and inferior brightness compared to mini LED, OLED offers some notable advantages. Chief among them is image quality—OLED is simply unmatched in this area (though the gap has been narrowing). OLED also stands out for it exceptional response time, which in this case is a nominal 0.03ms gray-to-gray (GtG).





The 32GS95UE also stands out as a FreeSync Premium Pro display that is listed as G-Sync Compatible to boot. It has a DisplayHDR True Black 400 badge, and decent connectivity options—2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, and 4-pole headphone out (DTS Headphone:X).







LG also teased five other OLED gaming monitors under its UltraGear banner. They include...