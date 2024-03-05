Samsung Deals Up Big Galaxy Book4 Bonuses And Huge Trade-In Incentives





Samsung is teaming up with Best Buy to offer some nifty discounts and bonuses on its latest-generation Galaxy Book4 lineup, including the Galaxy Book4 Ultra, Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, Galaxy Book4 Pro, and Galaxy Book4 360. The bonuses vary depending on whether you place an order at Best Buy or direct through Samsung, but they're all compelling offers.





If you're not familiar with Samsung's Galaxy Book series, these are premium laptops that are every bit as sleek as the top-tier offerings by some of the bigger laptop players in the market. Samsung kind of flies under the radar when it comes to laptops, but it shouldn't—I took a first-gen Galaxy Book Pro 360 for a spin back in 2021 and came away impressed with how well it stacks up to the competition.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Specs









Now several years later, the Galaxy Book4 lineup is equipped with the latest-generation Intel CPU ( Meteor Lake ) and NVIDIA GPU ( Ada Lovelace ) hardware, depending on the model (some sport Intel Arc graphics).





As a quick high-level overview, the Galaxy Book4 Ultra is a 16-inch laptop with a AMOLED display, Core Ultra CPU options, GeForce RTX 4070 and GeForce RTX 4050 GPU options, up to 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM, up to 2TB of SSD storage, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and various other odds and ends.





The Galaxy Book4 Pro, meanwhile, comes in 14-inch and 16-inch trims, both with AMOLED displays, Core Ultra CPU options, Arc graphics, up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and so forth.





Fleshing things out, the 16-inch Galaxy Book4 360 Pro and 15.6-inch non-Pro 360 are 2-in-1 laptops that also boast AMOLED displays. The Pro comes with a Core Ultra 7 155H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage, while the non-Pro features a Core 7 150U or Core 5 120U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Deals









There are a bunch of different models and configs to choose from, and all of them come with new incentives. Best Buy is offering a $200 promotional electronic gift card with Galaxy Book4 purchases, along with a 1-month Xbox Game Pass membership and Norton 360 Deluxe. The e-gift card is obviously the big draw there. Note that Best Buy also accepts trade-ins on a variety of hardware from a whole bunch of brands.





Meanwhile, Samsung is offering up to $800 in instant trade-in credit (depending on your device, obviously). It's also sweetening the deal with a choice between a free 2TB Portable SSD T7 Shield (worth $219.99) or a discounted set of Galaxy Buds2 Pro for $99.99 (down from $229.99).





On top of those offers, Samsung is also dangling a 30% discount on its Samsung Care+ package, which you can add to your cart for $104.30 (down from $149). The Care+ package includes unlimited repairs for drops, spills, and mechanical breakdowns with genuine parts by certified technicians; mail-in repairs and replacements; and 24/7 setup support (phone or online).



