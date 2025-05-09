Samsung Addresses Galaxy S25 Edge Durability Concerns With A Key Upgrade





Can Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge take a beating despite its skinny profile? Well, we probably won't have to wait too long for Zack Nelson to test that theory, but in the meantime, Samsung says that at least the Edge's Gorilla Glass will be the best performing glass yet, featuring embedded crystals for improved damage resistance. The company hasn't offered the same reassurance for the rest of the phone's build, however.







Expected to be a mere 5.8 millimeters at its thinnest point, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will become the thinnest Samsung phone ever made when it's unveiled at Samsung's next Unpacked event . Its launch come July will potentially herald a wave of thin phones that some argue is another pointless marketing exercise (bring back actual small phones, please!). More immediately, skinny phones like the Edge and the soon-to-be iPhone 17 Air bring some potential concerns.





Chief among them is strength (and by extension, durability). At 159mm tall with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display, the rigidity of the Edge's titanium chassis could prove to be a weak point, but again, we'll have to get our hands on one to definitively find out. Perhaps sensing trepidation from its fans and the media, Samsung has attempted to allay those fears by spotlighting the work it put into the... front glass?







The South Korean company believes that by utilizing Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, the Edge will have improved drop protection while retaining clarity and thinness. Samsung's announcement states that "Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 features crystals intricately embedded within its glass matrix, enhancing the durability and crack deflection capabilities of the display cover." The current generation GG Ceramic has been lab-tested to survive 10 repeated drops from one meter on an asphalt-like surface, which means the Edge could perform slightly better in this regard.





Still, it raises the question: what about the glass on the back cover (which is a relatively weaker GG Victus 2 ) and of course, what happens if you sit down with the phone in your tight back jeans pocket? Will it bend?





On the other hand, we might be crying into the wind here as we're quite sure that most Edge owners will slap a thick protective case on it and call it day, so if anything, accessories makers are going to be laughing all the way to the bank with these new phones.





The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be formally announced during Samsung's virtual Unpacked event on May 12 at 8 p.m. EDT.







