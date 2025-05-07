Samsung Will Unveil The Slim Galaxy S25 Edge At Unpacked On May 12
Samsung will be announcing the latest addition to the Galaxy S family, the S25 Edge. While we can’t disclose full specifications just yet, based on the Unpacked invitation and some promotional materials Samsung has posted, we know the Galaxy S25 Edge will pack a 200MP camera, an ultra slim body, and feature plenty of AI-enhanced features. In a post on the company website titled Beyond Slim: Discover Unprecedented Innovation with Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung says, “The latest addition to the Galaxy S series is both a powerful AI companion and an engineering marvel, merging flagship-level performance with superior portability.”
In addition to confirming when the next Unpacked will take place, Samsung also announced those who reserve a device are eligible to receive a $50 Samsung credit.
Although it wasn’t quite ready at the time of publication, to claim your $50 credit, you'll need to hit Samsung's reservation page. And if Samsung does what they have in the past, on the reservation page you’ll have to input your name (first and last) and email address, and optionally your mobile number. From there, you can reserve a device and score the credit.