Samsung Will Unveil The Slim Galaxy S25 Edge At Unpacked On May 12

by Marco ChiappettaWednesday, May 07, 2025, 07:00 PM EDT
galaxy unpacked s25 edge hero
We’ve just gotten word that Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place this coming Monday, May 12, beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET. It is a virtual event, however, which will be livestreamed in the Samsung Newsroom on the company’s website and on Samsung’s YouTube channel, for all that would like check out the festivities as they unfold.

Samsung will be announcing the latest addition to the Galaxy S family, the S25 Edge. While we can’t disclose full specifications just yet, based on the Unpacked invitation and some promotional materials Samsung has posted, we know the Galaxy S25 Edge will pack a 200MP camera, an ultra slim body, and feature plenty of AI-enhanced features. In a post on the company website titled Beyond Slim: Discover Unprecedented Innovation with Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung says, “The latest addition to the Galaxy S series is both a powerful AI companion and an engineering marvel, merging flagship-level performance with superior portability.”

galaxy s25 edge leak
Leaked Images Of The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

In addition to confirming when the next Unpacked will take place, Samsung also announced those who reserve a device are eligible to receive a $50 Samsung credit.

Although it wasn’t quite ready at the time of publication, to claim your $50 credit, you'll need to hit Samsung's reservation page. And if Samsung does what they have in the past, on the reservation page you’ll have to input your name (first and last) and email address, and optionally your mobile number. From there, you can reserve a device and score the credit.
Tags:  Samsung, Android, Mobile, AI, unpacked, galaxy s25 edge
