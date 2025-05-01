Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Camera Specs And Launch Date Come Into Focus





It's increasingly likely that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be released on May 13, based on a leaked promo poster. When launched, the Edge will be one of the slimmest phones ever made coming from (the usually) conservative Samsung no less. Tagging onto this is another leak that reveals the camera specs, i.e. the 200-megapixel main shooter and 12MP ultrawide. Both of these reports pretty much confirm what we had seen as rumors previously





Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge release poster (Credit: Evan Blass via X)



Reliable tech tipster Evan Blass recently posted an announcement poster of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. While the image has since been taken down "to a report from the copyright holder" (which we can assume is Samsung), an image grab clearly says "Beyond slim" and "13 maggio 2025"—with maggio in the latter being Italian for May. It's probably safe to say that we have the actual date for the edgy phone.





What's less certain is whether the announcement will be a live or online event; so far no one has reported receiving an invitation to attend any Samsung-related in situ launches for May. Prior reports have also claimed that Samsung could gauge interest in the Edge by making it a limited release, starting with South Korea, followed by China a week after launch, and then the United States by the end of the month.





separate report has also divulged information on the dual camera array for the Edge, again, confirming rumors we've already covered. Basically, the primary camera will have a 200MP 1/1.3-inch sensor. This is the same sensor currently found on the S25 Ultra, which means users will only get 2x optical zoom; the dedicated telephoto lens had to be nixed as part of the concession of going thin ( same thing with the iPhone 17 Air ). The ultrawide is a 12MP unit with a 1/2.55-inch sensor, which is the same one used in the Galaxy S25 and S25+.



