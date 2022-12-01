CATEGORIES
Watch Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Survive A Brutal Drop Test On Simulated Asphalt

by Aaron LeongThursday, December 01, 2022, 10:24 AM EDT
With smartphones getting heavier and larger combined with consumer demand for better protection for their screens, Corning Incorporated has announced the sophomore outing of its Gorilla Glass Victus line, aptly named Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The first iteration is already known for its strength and scratch resistance and is found on devices such as the Google Pixel 7 Pro or Sony Xperia 5 IV. However, the new glass was developed as a challenge the company made to its engineers to create glass more durable and survivable from waist-height drops onto surfaces rougher than asphalt.

David Velasquez, vice president and general manager at Gorilla Glass said that, "With more sophisticated and varied designs, today’s smartphones are nearly 15% heavier, and screen sizes are up to 10% larger, than they were four years ago—increasing both the stress on the cover glass and the probability of damage."


As you can see from the lab tests, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is able to survive from drops of up to one meter on a concrete-like surface, which is generally rougher than asphalt. More impressively, the Victus 2 goes on to survive drops up to two meters on a asphalt-like surface. You can also see aluminosilicate glasses from other manufacturers failing when dropped from half a meter or less. In either of those cases, the Corning glass also maintained scratch resistance up to four times better than competitive aluminosilicate.

Now, we're not recommending that you go out and test these claims out with your future Victus 2 device. These were lab-controlled tests after all and your daily drop situation will greatly vary from that. As for availability, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is currently being evaluated by various brands with expected implementation between Q1-Q2 of 2023. 
