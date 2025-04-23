Apple's iPhone 17 Air Looks Incredibly Svelte In Multiple Hands-On Videos







In China, a store is using the CAD models I provided to show people how the various iPhone 17 models differ from older models pic.twitter.com/ZVug7ksAWC — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) April 21, 2025 A popular tech leaker just dropped a video of a dummy Apple iPhone 17 Air being handled and admired by people at a phone store. The highly-anticipated Air is seen placed side-by-side with an iPhone 16 Pro, showing off its skinny lines. Note that the phone isn't operational, but is a full metal demo unit that's probably used for accessory makers or the like. So far reports have said that the iPhone Air 17 could be as thin as 5.65 millimeters minus the camera bump.

Prominent and generally reliable tech informant Majin Bu allegedly brought a dummy iPhone 17 Air to a phone store to allow folks there some hands-on time. The video clip above isn't very long, but it clearly shows the 17 Air accompanied by what looks like the entire iPhone 17 lineup in the background. We don't know if these dummies are officially from Apple (as reference models for third-party accessory makers) or not, but these look quite legit while matching up to CAD renders and rumors we've reported on recently.





Considering the rather chill atmosphere in this little part of a Chinese mall (plus how Cupertino is highly protective of its projects), it's probably safe to assume that this didn't occur in an official Apple Store, but rather a licensed dealer. At one point, the iPhone 17 Air is compared to an iPhone 16 Pro, clearly demonstrating the Air's biggest selling point as the thinnest iPhone ever made.









Adding some credence to this "demo" unit was this video by Unbox Therapy showing off a very similar version. Again, it's assumed that the unit Hilsenteger had in his hands is used by accessory makers that somehow landed on his show.





Besides the thin 5.65mm body, the Air is believed to cost $900, rocking the A19 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage (is that capacity still a thing?). It will also have a 6.6-inch 120Hz display plus a single 48-megapixel primary camera and a 24MP selfie. Like the iPhone 16e, the Air will sport Apple's first in-house-made C1 modem





The iPhone 17 series are still about five months out from official launch, but we're sure to cover breaking news as they trickle out.





Photo credit: Majin Bu (via X)