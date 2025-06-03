2TB Samsung 990 Evo Plus SSD Is 30% Off And More Blistering Storage Deals





Microsoft is making a pitch to buy a new PC before Windows 10's support lifecycle expires, and ASUS is echoing the same sentiment. But what if all you really need to give your PC a jolt is some fast, new storage? Then you're in luck. Forget about tariffs and supply shortages and everything else—there are still compelling deals to be found on speedy solid state drives (SSDs).





2TB Samsung 990 Evo Plus SSD, which is marked down to $129.99 at Amazon (save $55). It generally sells for less than its full MSRP on the street, but at $129.99, the current price is only $0.44 cents away from its all-time low price (it ever-so-briefly dipped to $129.55 in April). One of those deals is a 30% discount (versus MSRP) on a, which is marked down to. It generally sells for less than its full MSRP on the street, but at $129.99, the current price is only $0.44 cents away from its all-time low price (it ever-so-briefly dipped to $129.55 in April).





You can check out our Samsung 990 Evo Plus SSD review for our full thoughts and analysis (we evaluated the same 2TB model), but if all you want is a tidy summary, it's this—the 990 Evo Plus offers very good endurance, solid performance, and punches well above its weight class in a number of tests. It's also backed by a five-year warranty.





To offer a little more context, the 990 Evo Plus pairs an in-house controller with Samsung's 3-bit triple-level cell (TCL) V-NAND flash memory to deliver up to 7,250MB/s of sequential read performance and up to 6,300MB/s of sequential write performance.













2TB Samsung 9100 Pro SSD for $239.99 at Amazon (save $60). That's a 20% discount over MSRP, and it's also the cheapest this drive has ever been. Prior to this "limited time deal" going into effect, Amazon was selling this drive for right around $270 (so you're still saving $30 over the most recent street price). Want to go with something even faster? Sticking with Samsung, you can snag thefor. That's a 20% discount over MSRP, and it's also the cheapest this drive has ever been. Prior to this "limited time deal" going into effect, Amazon was selling this drive for right around $270 (so you're still saving $30 over the most recent street price).





You'll need a modern PC with PCI Express 5.0 support to take full advantage of this drive, as it's a PCIe 5.0 model. That means a big bump in speeds—Samsung rates the 2TB 9100 Pro as being able to hit up to 14,700MB/s for sequential reads and up to 13,400MB/s for sequential writes. Simply put, this is one of the fastest consumer SSDs on the market.





Here are some more SSD deals...







