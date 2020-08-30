CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillSunday, August 30, 2020, 01:51 PM EDT

Samsung 980 Pro PCIe 4.0 SSD Family Listed With Blazing Fast 7GB/Sec Read Performance

samsung 980 pro 3
We got our first glimpse of Samsung's new 980 Pro SSD back at CES 2020, and at the time, it was promising big performance thanks to its shift from the PCIe 3.0 interface to PCIe 4.0. We were initially told that the 980 Pro would top out with blistering sequential read speeds of 6.5GB/sec, which would absolutely crush anything else available on the consumer SSD market.

Today, Samsung is dishing out official specs for the 980 Pro, and they're even better than what we were told back in January. Overall, Samsung is claiming that the 980 Pro is twice as fast as contemporary PCIe 3.0 SSDs, and up to 12.7 times faster than SATA-based counterparts.  Getting down to actual performance, Samsung quotes up to 7,000MB/sec sequential reads and up to 5,000MB/sec sequential writes for the 1TB version of the 980 Pro. Random 4K reads and writes (4KB, QD32) are listed at 1,000,000 IOPS.

samsung 980 pro 2

The 500GB version of the 980 Pro isn't too far behind with sequential reads/writes of 6,900MB/sec and 5,000MB/sec respectively. As you might expect, the entry-level 250GB version of the 980 Pro is the least performant of the bunch with sequential reads of 6,400MB/sec and sequential writes of just 2,700MB/sec.

Given the high-performance nature of the 980 Pro, Samsung is using a nickel coating on the SSD's controller to keep heat in check, while the SSD's label also serves as a heat spreader. Samsung also includes a full suite of software management tools at the ready with Samsung Magician. You can monitor SSD health, performance, manage firmware updates, and optimize performance all from one easy-to-use interface.

samsung 980 pro thermals

When we last visited the 980 Pro in early June, it was reported that it would be available within two months. Well, those two months have expired and we're still waiting. But considering that Samsung has made the 980 Pro product page live, we shouldn't have to wait too much longer. As for pricing, here's some food for thought: the current 1TB 970 Pro has an MSRP of $319.99 and is currently available on Amazon for $289.99. We should expect similar or slightly higher pricing for Samsung's PCIe 4.0 successor.

When launched, the 980 Pro should be compatible with AMD’s X570/B550 motherboards and Intel’s upcoming Rocket Lake desktop processor platform.


