Samsung's Massive 49-Inch Odyssey QD-OLED Gaming Monitor Is Nearly Half Off





We often say that paying full price for audio gear is a sucker's game, but the same applies to a variety of electronics, including monitors. Even gaming displays with big, fancy QD-OLED panels are no exception. Don't believe it? Just check out how much you can save on Samsung's ginormous 49-inch Odyssey G9 (G95SD) monitor.

49-Inch Samsung Odyssey G9 (G95SD) Is 47% Below MSRP

49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 (G95SD) for $999.99 (47% off, save $900). Over at Woot, which is the dedicated deals site that Amazon acquired for a cool $110 million way back in 2010, you can snag thefor





Is the MSRP inflated? Sure, though the full asking price is also how much this monitor is going for if you buy it directly from Samsung , which the manufacturer claiming is $139.99 below its original $2,039.98 asking price. Street pricing on Amazon is more palatable at $1,197.99 (37% off) , though still higher than what Woot is charging.





The G95SD sports a 49-inch curved QD-OLED panel with a 5120x1440 resolution, which is like having two QHD displays but without the annoying border or gap in the middle. It also features a fast 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time (a strength of OLED in general), and a matte screen.





This is also a FreeSync Premium Pro monitor that is G-SYNC compatible too, so it's essentially GPU agnostic.

49-Inch Samsung Odyssey G9 (G91SD) Is Only $799.99 Right Now









49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G91SD) that's on sale for $799.99 at Amazon (38% off, save $500). The G91SD is similar over to the G95SD, as both are massive, curved QD-OLED gaming monitors. An even cheaper option is thethat's on sale for. The G91SD is similar over to the G95SD, as both are massive, curved QD-OLED gaming monitors.





Both are also FreeSync Premium Pro displays that are G-SYNC compatible to boot, so what are the differences? The main one is the lower 144Hz refresh rate. That's still reasonably fast, particularly if you don't own a GPU that can comfortable hit triple-digit frame rates in the first place.





The other key difference is that the G91SD lacks a built-in smart platform based on Samsung's Tizen OS, which is found on the G95SD.





Here are some more 49-inch monitor deals...