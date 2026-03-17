Samsung's Massive 49-Inch Odyssey QD-OLED Gaming Monitor Is Nearly Half Off

We often say that paying full price for audio gear is a sucker's game, but the same applies to a variety of electronics, including monitors. Even gaming displays with big, fancy QD-OLED panels are no exception. Don't believe it? Just check out how much you can save on Samsung's ginormous 49-inch Odyssey G9 (G95SD) monitor.
49-Inch Samsung Odyssey G9 (G95SD) Is 47% Below MSRP
Over at Woot, which is the dedicated deals site that Amazon acquired for a cool $110 million way back in 2010, you can snag the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 (G95SD)
for $999.99 (47% off, save $900)
.
Is the MSRP inflated? Sure, though the full asking price is also how much this monitor is going for if you buy it directly from Samsung
, which the manufacturer claiming is $139.99 below its original $2,039.98 asking price. Street pricing on Amazon is more palatable at $1,197.99 (37% off)
, though still higher than what Woot is charging.
The G95SD sports a 49-inch curved QD-OLED panel with a 5120x1440 resolution, which is like having two QHD displays but without the annoying border or gap in the middle. It also features a fast 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time (a strength of OLED in general), and a matte screen.
This is also a FreeSync Premium Pro monitor that is G-SYNC compatible too, so it's essentially GPU agnostic.
49-Inch Samsung Odyssey G9 (G91SD) Is Only $799.99 Right Now
An even cheaper option is the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G91SD)
that's on sale for $799.99 at Amazon (38% off, save $500)
. The G91SD is similar over to the G95SD, as both are massive, curved QD-OLED gaming monitors.
Both are also FreeSync Premium Pro displays that are G-SYNC compatible to boot, so what are the differences? The main one is the lower 144Hz refresh rate. That's still reasonably fast, particularly if you don't own a GPU that can comfortable hit triple-digit frame rates in the first place.
The other key difference is that the G91SD lacks a built-in smart platform based on Samsung's Tizen OS, which is found on the G95SD.
Here are some more 49-inch monitor deals...