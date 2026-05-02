Samsung’s 49" Odyssey G95C Is 30% Off and Includes Resident Evil Requiem





If the only thing holding you back from big screen gaming on PC is the big price that comes with it, then take note that Amazon has marked down Samsung's 49-inch Odyssey G9 (G95C) gaming monitor to nearly an all-time low. As an added bonus, it comes with a code to download Resident Evil Requiem for free, which is a $69.99 value by itself.

Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9 (G95C) Is $300 Off

49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 (G95C, LS49CG950ENXZA) is marked down to $699.99 at Amazon (30% off, save $300), which is the lowest price in six months. In fact, the only time it's ever sold for less was in mid-October of last year, when it briefly dipped down to $679.99. Theis marked down to, which is the lowest price in six months. In fact, the only time it's ever sold for less was in mid-October of last year, when it briefly dipped down to $679.99.





several Samsung Odyssey monitors that qualifies for a free download code for Resident Evil Requiem. Even without the game, however, this is a solid bargain. To sweeten the deal, this is also one ofthat qualifies for a free download code for Resident Evil Requiem. Even without the game, however, this is a solid bargain.





The G95C is a big, bright, and curved (1000R) display built around a VA panel. It sports a dual QHD (5120x1440) resolution, fast 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time (GtG), HDR10+ support, and is a FreeSync Premium Pro model. It also bears VESA's DisplayHDR 1000 certification, part of which entails being able to hit an eye-searing 1,000 nits brightness.

Acer Nitro 49-Inch Gaming Monitor Is Just $499.99









49-inch Acer Nitro gaming monitor for only $499.99 at Amazon (17% off, save $100). You don't get a free game code with this one, but its $200 less than the Samsung Odyssey G9. If you want to go even cheaper, you can snag thefor only. You don't get a free game code with this one, but its $200 less than the Samsung Odyssey G9.





Compared to the Odyssey G9, the Nitro model sports is another VA display with the same 5120x1440 resolution and same 1000R curvature, but with a 120Hz refresh rate instead of 240Hz and a 3ms response time instead of 1ms. It's also a FreeSync monitor (not FreeSync Premium Pro).





It also lacks HDR support and doesn't get as bright, with Acer rating it at 300 nits. In short, it's more a basic model in the 49-inch category, making it a good option for anyone who wants to go big without the big price tag. To get any lower than this, you're generally looking at giving some resolution real estate.





Here are a couple more discounted 49-inch displays...