Forget The Switch 2, This Ryzen PC Gaming Handheld Is A Killer Deal At $200 Off





Everybody and their uncle wants a Switch 2 console (see our first impressions ), though there are only so many of Nintendo's new handheld to go around, and they all pretty much disappeared from store shelves on day 1 (yesterday). What's a gamer to do? Well, if you're platform agnostic or prefer to game on PC anyway, you're in luck. One of the best PC gaming handhelds is on sale for a deep discount right now.





Lenovo's Legion Go (512MB), which is marked down to $499.99 at Amazon (29% off). That's a $200 savings over the list price, and also the lowest it's been in over six months. The only time we saw it sell for less was during last year's Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales event, when it dropped to around $473. That would be, which is marked down to. That's a $200 savings over the list price, and also the lowest it's been in over six months. The only time we saw it sell for less was during last year's Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales event, when it dropped to around $473.





You can check out our Lenovo Legion Go review for our full impression and lots of benchmarks (plus a cool shot of our very own illustrious Ben Fun donning a pair of Lenovo Glasses while using the handheld -- page 4).





To recap the highlights, the Legion Go sports an 8.8-inch display with a 2560x1440 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync Premium support. It's powered by AMD's Ryzen Z1 Extreme that's based on Zen 4, and also rocks 16GB of LPDDR5-7200 RAM.





We like the 16:10 aspect ratio on the Legion Go, and overall gaming performance is solid. We also dig the comfortable controllers, low-power battery life, and the innovative FPS mode with integrated mouse. Simply put, this is a great handheld for the money.













MSI Claw 7 for $540 at Amazon (28% off). While the vast majority of PC gaming handhelds are rocking a custom AMD chip inside, Intel has wiggled its way into some of these systems too, and namely MSI's Claw lineup. And if that's your preference, you can snag thefor





The original Claw sports a 7-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. As configured here, it's powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor with Arc graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory, and a 512GB M.2 2230 solid state drive (SSD).





version with a Core Ultra 5 135H is on sale for $525.95 at Amazon (25% off), though we'd spurge the extra $15 for the Core Ultra 7 155H model. All other specs, including the memory and storage, are the same. If you want to save a little more, theis on sale for, though we'd spurge the extra $15 for the Core Ultra 7 155H model. All other specs, including the memory and storage, are the same.













Claw 8 AI+, which is finally in stock for $999 at Amazon and Adorama. This doesn't qualify as a deal, obviously, but it's worth a mention because (A) it's an awesome handheld, and you can see why we like it so much in our Sales be damned, one more option is the newly-available (in the United States), which is finally in stock forand. This doesn't qualify as a deal, obviously, but it's worth a mention because (A) it's an awesome handheld, and you can see why we like it so much in our Claw 8 AI+ review , and (B) it hasn't been in stock in the U.S. until this week.





The Claw 8 AI+ upgrades the display to an 8-inch panel with a 1920x1200 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It also gets a faster chip by way of Intel's Core Ultra 7 258V based on Lunar Lake, along with 32GB lf LPDDR5X-8533 RAM and a 1TB Kioxia BG6 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.