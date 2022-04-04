AMD Ryzen Owners Complain Radeon Software Is Secretly Changing CPU BIOS Settings





Do you have a PC that's powered by both a Ryzen CPU and a Radeon GPU ? We'd reckon that this combination is pretty common these days, particularly given AMD's marketing around its Smart Access Memory feature. If you do, you may (or may not) have noticed that your CPU is running hotter and faster than usual, or perhaps even that you've been having some intermittent stability problems.

Unfortunately, it seems like doing so has caused the AMD Radeon drivers to blow away some users' careful configuration in the AMD Overclocking menu of their system's UEFI setup utility. When you first boot the machine with the new driver, it applies a Default profile that includes some CPU settings, such as enabling Precision Boost Overdrive and resetting some or all of the clock rate and voltage configuration options.



