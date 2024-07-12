Ryzen 9 Mini PC Folds Up With A Built-In 4K 120Hz Touch Display And A Big Discount





We've seen a million and one NUCs and NUC-like mini PCs over the past several years (including the first-ever ROG NUC that ASUS recently announced), but never one with a built-in touchscreen display. Until now, that is—a company called Miniproca has found a way to separate its latest mini PC from the pack and it's offering the system up on Kickstarter with some enticing early-bird discounts that range from 38% to 54% off the MSRP.





What's on display (see what we did there?) is a relatively potent Rembrandt-powered configuration with a Ryzen 9 6900HX processor (8C/16T, 3.3GHz to 4.9GHz, 16MB L3 cache, 45W TDP) based on Zen 3+ and featuring an integrated Radeon RX 680M GPU. This is flanked by 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of DDR5-4800 memory, along with a 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (M.2 2280 form factor).





Other notable features include dual-band Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity, and a decent assortment of external I/O options, including HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, RJ45 LAN port, and of course a DC-in power port.









Those specifications alone would put Miniproca's mini PC into respectable territory, but the unique selling point is the built-in 7-inch touchscreen display that flips up (from 0 to 90 degrees). It features a 4K resolution and a decently-fast 120Hz refresh rate.





You could probably get away with using the 7-inch screen as the main display in a pinch, but it's probably better suited as a secondary panel.





"Picture this: for a graphic designer, managing multiple design software and material libraries concurrently is common. By employing Miniproca as a secondary screen, you can place your material library or tool panel on this additional display, keeping your main screen uncluttered for seamless design work," Miniproca says.













The same could be said of a laptop, though a mini PC is more compact. Miniproca also touts being able to connect up to three external monitors, for four displays total.





This is a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter with an estimated delivery of October 2024. All of the early bird discounts are available at the time of this writing...