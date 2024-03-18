ASUS ROG NUC Breaks Cover Packing A Mean Punch And Premium Price Tag
ASUS has begun selling a variant of its new ROG NUC compact mini PC configured with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU (Meteor Lake) and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU in mobile form, for an eye-watering €2,500 ($2,700). For those who HAVE to own one, a European electronics seller is more than happy to lighten your bank account right now.
Back when we covered ASUS's announcement of the gaming-ready ROG NUC at the 2024 CES event, we were equally impressed with its attractive design and specs as much as the company's entry into the compact mini PC arena. What ASUS did not reveal, however, were pricing and availability dates, but that seems to have changed somewhat. Proshop, a European online retailer based in Denmark, has started selling one variant of the device in Denmark, Germany, and Finland.
The device in question is the top-end SKU with a Core Ultra 9 185H and GeForce RTX 4070. In the compact PC's 27 x 18 x 5 cm shell, the 140W laptop version of the RTX 4070 is used, so do bear that in mind. This machine can also output to four displays through DisplayPort 2.1, it has 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, and offers support for future upgrades with its dual DDR5 RAM slots and three M.2 Gen4x4 storage slots.
Of course, you'll have to pay up to enjoy the privilege—this unit will set you back $2,700 base on Proshop's pricing. For perspective, that's significantly more than ASUS's own similarly spec'd ROG Zephyrus G16 laptop ($2,000), which you could stow vertically on a mount for the same mini PC effect.
ASUS's product site also lists a slightly lesser SKU that rocks an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor and RTX 4060. No price is listed for it yet, but we're guessing it'll hover around the $2,200 mark. But again, that's based on a single retailer, and after converting the currency to USD. It's entirely possible that the ASUS ROG NUC range lands a bit cheaper when it becomes more widely available, and in the US.
The ROG NUC came into being in partnership with Intel. With Intel having bowed out of the compact NUC game, we hope ASUS and other brands take up the mantle to serve fans of this niche form factor (and don't mind the sticker shock).