ASUS ROG NUC Breaks Cover Packing A Mean Punch And Premium Price Tag

The device in question is the top-end SKU with a Core Ultra 9 185H and GeForce RTX 4070. In the compact PC's 27 x 18 x 5 cm shell, the 140W laptop version of the RTX 4070 is used, so do bear that in mind. This machine can also output to four displays through DisplayPort 2.1, it has 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, and offers support for future upgrades with its dual DDR5 RAM slots and three M.2 Gen4x4 storage slots.





Of course, you'll have to pay up to enjoy the privilege—this unit will set you back $2,700 base on Proshop's pricing. For perspective, that's significantly more than ASUS's own similarly spec'd ROG Zephyrus G16 laptop ($2,000), which you could stow vertically on a mount for the same mini PC effect.