CATEGORIES
home News

AMD Ryzen 7 8840U Battles Steam Deck's Van Gogh Chip In 10W Gaming Showdown

by Zak KillianMonday, February 19, 2024, 02:45 PM EDT
hero steam deck aerith front

Despite considerable architectural advancements between the Steam Deck's "Van Gogh" APU and AMD's more modern mobile processors, the Steam Deck typically matches or beats the performance of other handhelds when running at very low power limits. These low power limits are critical for handhelds, as they allow longer battery life.

The problem has been chalked up to several potential sources: superior power-saving optimizations in Linux, the excellent power efficiency of the slimmer Zen 2 architecture (vs. the faster Zen 4), and a focus on battery life in the design of the Steam Deck from top to bottom. Meanwhile, most of the PC gaming handhelds from other companies have essentially been tiny Windows PCs with screens and game controls attached. Frankly, the fact that they work at all is astonishing.

cary golomb tweet steam deck vs 8840U

Well, according to Cary Golomb, a tech reviewer with a tight focus on handhelds and mini-PCs, the Steam Deck's low-TDP performance has finally been consistently beaten by the new Hawk Point Ryzen 7 8840U. This is a little curious, because Hawk Point is fundamentally the same chip as "Phoenix". We're well familiar with Phoenix by this point, as it stars (under the "Ryzen Z1 Extreme" moniker) in the ASUS ROG Ally, as well as many other handhelds by Ayaneo, GPD, OneXPlayer, and others.

batman arkham benchmark cary golomb
The benchmark graph from Golomb's tweet.

Golomb compares an unnamed new system with a Ryzen 7 8840U and 32GB of memory against an original Steam Deck as well as three other devices sporting previous-generation Ryzen 7 7840U chips. In all specifications except for the integrated AMD XDNA NPU, that last-gen chip is identical to its newer counterpart. Despite that, Golomb reports that the Hawk Point 8840U is in fact "consistently better across every TDP."

If we were to speculate why that could be, we might point to refinements in the manufacturing process or perhaps firmware or CPU microcode improvements. It's also possible that the power delivery design of whatever device Golomb is testing is affecting the results. Whatever the case, it seems like the Ryzen 7 8840U is able to keep the framerate in Batman Arkham Knight above the critical 30 FPS low water mark where the Steam Deck struggles to do so.

steam deck aerith backside
The backside of a sheet of Steam Deck "Aerith" APUs. Image: HotHardware!

We do have to note that the machine tested appears to be an original recipe Steam Deck and not the Steam Deck OLED. We're not sure how much difference it would make, but the "Sephiroth" APU inside the Steam Deck OLED does benefit from a small die shrink and faster 6400 MT/s memory. Given that, the real uplift from moving to Zen 4 CPUs and RDNA 3 graphics appears to be quite small indeed. In any case, gains are gains, but we're really curious to see what AMD will pull off with its next-generation Strix Point and especially Strix Halo APUs.
Tags:  AMD, (nasdaq:amd), steam deck, hawk point
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment