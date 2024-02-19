AMD Ryzen 7 8840U Battles Steam Deck's Van Gogh Chip In 10W Gaming Showdown









Despite considerable architectural advancements between the Steam Deck's "Van Gogh" APU and AMD's more modern mobile processors, the Steam Deck typically matches or beats the performance of other handhelds when running at very low power limits. These low power limits are critical for handhelds, as they allow longer battery life.

The problem has been chalked up to several potential sources: superior power-saving optimizations in Linux, the excellent power efficiency of the slimmer Zen 2 architecture (vs. the faster Zen 4), and a focus on battery life in the design of the Steam Deck from top to bottom. Meanwhile, most of the PC gaming handhelds from other companies have essentially been tiny Windows PCs with screens and game controls attached. Frankly, the fact that they work at all is astonishing.









Well, according to Cary Golomb, a tech reviewer with a tight focus on handhelds and mini-PCs, the Steam Deck's low-TDP performance has finally been consistently beaten by the new Hawk Point Ryzen 7 8840U. This is a little curious, because Hawk Point is fundamentally the same chip as "Phoenix". We're well familiar with Phoenix by this point, as it stars (under the "Ryzen Z1 Extreme" moniker) in the ASUS ROG Ally , as well as many other handhelds by Ayaneo, GPD, OneXPlayer, and others.





The benchmark graph from Golomb's tweet.

If we were to speculate why that could be, we might point to refinements in the manufacturing process or perhaps firmware or CPU microcode improvements. It's also possible that the power delivery design of whatever device Golomb is testing is affecting the results. Whatever the case, it seems like the Ryzen 7 8840U is able to keep the framerate in Batman Arkham Knight above the critical 30 FPS low water mark where the Steam Deck struggles to do so.





The backside of a sheet of Steam Deck "Aerith" APUs. Image: HotHardware!