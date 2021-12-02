Radeon RX 6500 XT, GeForce RTX 3050 And Intel Arc A380 On Track For A Budget GPU Brawl





Given inflated prices and limited availability making it difficult for consumers to buy graphics cards, it's been a reasonable play for PC gamers to build machines with the intent to game on their integrated graphics solutions in the interim. Modern IGPs from Intel and especially AMD are quite capable, and can hold their own even in many modern games—as long as you keep the resolution low.

If you're one of those folks with a fairly-new rig based on a Ryzen 5 5600G or Core i5-12600K just waiting for a GPU to slap down into your system, you might be in luck early next year, because AMD, NVIDIA, and even Intel all appear to have entry-level graphics cards on the way. We've reported before on the Radeon RX 6500 XT, the Radeon RX 6400, and the GeForce RTX 3050, but today we have some confirmation of the details of those parts, as well as news of a low-end Intel Arc card.





On the NVIDIA side of things, kopite7kimi tweeted today with an update to his take on the RTX 3050. With this, he agrees with the last leak that implied the RTX 3050 had been moved up a notch to specifications originally intended to be branded "RTX 3050 Ti." That is to say that the desktop RTX 3050 will apparently be based on "GA106-150-Kx-A1" silicon, rather than the smaller GA107 GPU that is used in laptops.

Finally, the Intel news. Well-respected Twitter leakster @TUM_APISAK mentioned an upcoming Intel graphics card by name yesterday morning, known as "Arc A380". He seems to indicate that it will be using the DG2 GPU with 128 execution units (EUs), which would give it 1,024 shader processors. He also specifies a clock rate—2.45GHz—and a memory capacity of 6GB.