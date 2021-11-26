Russia's Reckless Space Missile Test Complicates Solar Probe Mission As It Preps An Earth Flyby





The agency does say that the risk to the probe from the orbital debris left behind by the ASAT is minimal. However, they also caution that minimal does not mean a zero chance, and that the risk is greater than any other flyby it has ever performed. The agency also points out that the risk was not there when the Solar Orbiter went by Venus, nor did it have to perform risk analysis as BepiColombo recently zipped by Mercury. They point out that orbital debris is unique to Earth and that it puts future missions at risk if something is not done about it now.





ESA stated on their website that in the unlikely situation that a maneuver is necessary to avoid the debris from the Russian ASAT, that it would be performed on Friday, November 26th. This would be approximately six hours before the probe's close flyby of Earth began. It is worth noting that every time a spacecraft has to make evasive maneuvers not scheduled it is more costly and places a higher risk on the craft not being successful on its mission.



