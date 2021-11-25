Watch NASA Astronauts Detail Thanksgiving Dinner And Celebrations In Space Aboard The ISS
Most of us in the United States are use to a Thanksgiving where we sit down at the family table and eat more than we should, while giving thanks that the backside of our pants didn't split wide open in the process. But just because you are not able to make the Earthly trip to sit at the family table, doesn't mean you cannot partake in good food, good friends and being thankful. NASA's crew members aboard the ISS demonstrated just that in a video released by NASA earlier today.
NASA astronaut Kayla Barron shared, "For me, Thanksgiving has always been about spending time with people I love the most." She added that they will be inviting their cosmonaut colleagues, Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, to join them in their festivities.
Crew member Mark Vande Hei stated, "I'm going to do whatever I can to show how thankful I am for my crewmates. It's wonderful having all of these folks up here. We haven't been up here together that long, but wow it sure has been wonderful already." Vande Hei added a message to his family, "I just want my family to know how much I appreciate their love and support. Even though I'm going to be really far away and moving really fast, my heart is definitely with them."
The meal that the crew will be sharing will consist of the staple turkey, crab bisque, candied yams, potatoes au gratin and cherry blueberry cobbler. But don't worry, they will all be participating in their own version of a Turkey Trot to work off all those extra calories. The crew is required to put in 90 minutes to two hours of exercise per day, in order to maintain their health while in microgravity. Astronaut Raja Chari even said, "I've got some special surprise colored headbands for the crew to wear," for when they trot along on the treadmill.
So, if you are celebrating Thanksgiving this day, remember to be thankful for being closer to loved ones than those aboard the ISS (unless your loved ones are aboard the ISS). We at HotHardware are thankful for each and every one of you that take the time to read our tech and science news coverage, reviews and watch our videos all throughout the year. It means the world to us that you choose to spend a small part of your day with us and we hope you will continue doing so.