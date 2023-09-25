GeForce RTX 4090 Found Unable To Hit 240Hz On Samsung's Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor





Samsung's new Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming monitor is utterly massive, sporting a whopping 57-inch screen size, lighting fast 240Hz refresh rate, and an extremely high 7680 x 2160 UHD to match. But good luck trying to run it at its maximum potential on some of the best gaming graphics cards on the market. Quasarzone has confirmed that the monitor can only be driven at its maximum refresh rate and resolution on AMD’s latest RX 7000 series graphics cards and can only be driven up to 120Hz on NVIDIA’s competing RTX 40 series GPUs (including the RTX 4090).











