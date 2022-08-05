CATEGORIES
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Rumor Tempers CUDA Core Count Expectations Slightly

by Zak KillianFriday, August 05, 2022, 05:00 PM EDT
NVIDIA GeForce Cards Hero
Welcome back, friends, to the show that never ends: a quick peek at the latest GPU leaks. As usual for this generation, this one comes courtesy of kopite7kimi who is tweeting about a specific NVIDIA Ada GPU product with the SKU of either "PG136-SKU360" or "PG139-SKU360".

The famed leaker remarks that this model is based on the AD103-300-A1 GPU. Going by what we know about NVIDIA's upcoming lineup, that means that this is very likely to be the GeForce RTX 4080. It's a slightly cut-down version of the AD103 GPU, as kopite7kimi says that this product would have 9728 FP32 shaders, or "CUDA cores" as NVIDIA likes to call them. A prior leak indicated the RTX 4080 would have 10240 shader cores.

kopite7kimi tweet rtx4080 latestupdate aug0822

That's a cut of eight shader modules from the full 84 on the AD103 die. No cuts to the memory controllers, though; the predicted specifications for this product include 16 GB of GDDR6X memory running at 21 Gbps across a 256-bit bus, giving the GPU some 672 GB/sec of memory bandwidth. It's not clear if the cuts to shader modules will include any slashes to that GPU's 64 MB of last-level cache.

The purported product would have a total board power of around 420 watts. That would put it in a similar range with the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti despite being on a much smaller process node. As expected, the benefits of the smaller process have apparently been applied to clock rate; kopite7kimi says that this supposed GeForce RTX 4080 scores around 15,000 points in 3DMark Time Spy Extreme.

updated ada vs ampere gpu chart

If you don't follow 3DMark, let's just say that such a score would be a #1 world record at this time—albeit only just barely. The top single-GPU score is currently held by Korean overclocker biso biso who achived 14977 points with a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti slotted into a system with a hot-clocked 28-core Xeon W-3175X CPU.

It is by no means surprising that a next-generation GPU could surpass the previous-generation products but seeing a second-tier GPU demolish a heavily overclocked halo product from the previous line-up is pretty darn impressive.
