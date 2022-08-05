NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Rumor Tempers CUDA Core Count Expectations Slightly





The famed leaker remarks that this model is based on the AD103-300-A1 GPU. Going by what we know about NVIDIA's upcoming lineup, that means that this is very likely to be the GeForce RTX 4080. It's a slightly cut-down version of the AD103 GPU, as kopite7kimi says that this product would have 9728 FP32 shaders, or "CUDA cores" as NVIDIA likes to call them. A prior leak indicated the RTX 4080 would have 10240 shader cores.





The purported product would have a total board power of around 420 watts. That would put it in a similar range with the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti despite being on a much smaller process node. As expected, the benefits of the smaller process have apparently been applied to clock rate; kopite7kimi says that this supposed GeForce RTX 4080 scores around 15,000 points in 3DMark Time Spy Extreme.







