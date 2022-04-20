NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Memory Gets Overclocked To 24Gbps For Insane Bandwidth





For some context, the memory on the GeForce RTX 3090 couldn't easily be overclocked because it used 1 GB packages that necessitated placement on both sides of the card. The upgraded "Ti" card—that's "tee aye" not " tie "—uses newer 2 GB packages, which means all twelve DRAM ICs can be underneath a fat cooler on the front side of the card.





Image: TweakTown



In the site's temperature testing, they found unusually high temperatures on the ASUS card's memory compared to the GPU core or the VRMs, suggesting that the DRAM cooling on the ROG Strix LC variant isn't quite as good as on the MSI variant.









Image: TweakTown

