NVIDIA RTX 4070 Specs Allegedly Up In The Air With Two Designs Under Consideration





Back in June, kopite7kimi updated his leaked specifications for what are likely to be the top three GeForces in the RTX 4000 range, at least at launch: the RTX 4070, RTX 4080, and RTX 4090. At that time, he predicted that the RTX 4070 would use an AD104-275 GPU with 7168 shaders connected to 10 GB of 18 Gbps GDDR6 memory over a 160-bit bus. He predicted that such a card would draw around 300 watts.





The other proposed configuration is beefier, making use of a full-fat AD104 GPU die with 7680 shaders hooked up to 12 GB of GDDR6X memory across a 192-bit bus running at 21 Gbps. That's a substantial upgrade, less in terms of GPU compute and more in terms of memory bandwidth: from 420 GB/sec of the lower spec up to 504 GB/sec on the higher spec. We have to note, though, that both numbers are behind the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti's memory bandwidth.





Updated chart. Note that 21 Gbps memory is faster than everything out now besides the RTX 3090 Ti.

