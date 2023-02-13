NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Spec Leak Suggests Fully Enabled AD107 With Meager Memory

Well, awkwardness continues, apparently, because if kopite7kimi's latest leak is accurate, the GeForce RTX 4060 will have just 8GB of video RAM onboard. Other relevant specifications include the memory type and clock—GDDR6 at 18 Gbps—as well as the news that the RTX 4060 will be using a tiny AD107 die with 3072 shaders and 24 MB of L2 cache. The leaker claims that NVIDIA is targeting a 115W power budget with this card.





That would normally imply a 96-bit memory bus, which makes little sense considering that the mobile part has a 128-bit bus with the expected 32 MB of L2 cache. So saying, something doesn't exactly add up here by our math; either the desktop card has a hilariously-narrow 96-bit memory bus—note that kopite7kimi doesn't elaborate on that spec—or the shader count isn't quite correct.







