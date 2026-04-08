RPCS3's New 2026 System Requirements List RTX 4070 And RX 7800 XT As 4K-Ready
To get what the developers refer to as “Max Performance” users will need a performant system but won’t necessarily need the beefiest rig imaginable. To get the best experience possible users will need to have an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, an AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, 16GB of RAM and an NVMe SSD. This kind of configuration “significantly outperforms a PS3 on all games at 4K.” Although it’s important to note that it’s only possible while using Linux as the operating system.
Those with more modest builds will be happy to see that the recommended specs are reasonable. To get this level of performance will require either an AMD Ryzen 5 5600 or Intel Core i5-10400, an AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 16GB of RAM and an SSD. This tier of computer “performs as a PS3 or better on playable games” and will work with either Linux or Windows 11.
This new, easy to read chart of system requirements is much more accessible than the lengthy document users had to navigate in the past, which included all manner of technical details. It simply wasn’t a universal source of information that would be helpful to the wide swath of users who are interested in emulating PS3 games.