PlayStation 3 Emulator RPCS3 Gets Cell CPU Breakthrough To Boost Gaming Performance





The development team behind PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 has reported "a new breakthrough on emulating PS3's Cell CPU" to improvement to how SPU usage patterns are emulated on PC. These improvements purportedly result in benefits to all games rather than specific titles, and span across virtually all levels of hardware.





That includes older hardware—RPCS3 even cites that a user on a dual-core AMD Athlon 3000G APU is now seeing improved audio rendering and performance in Gran Turismo 5. Even the most SPU-intensive games, like Twisted Metal, experience a 5-7% performance uplift in RPCS3, according to the dev team. Sadly the game's intro cutscene may not have been the best choice for RPCS3's benchmarking run, as scenes in the game's intro load inconsistently, like the truck in different parts of the city in the screenshot below.

Since the last time we covered RPCS3 as it reached playability for 73% of the PlayStation 3's library, we've seen various other improvements to the emulator. That 73% number is now at 73.94%, making a rise to or above 74% in the near future quite likely. There's also been a "Big Picture" update that adds a Steam Big Picture-inspired controller UI to the application, which makes it easy to add individual PS3 games as Steam shortcuts. There have also been improvements to support for peripherals like PlayStation Move and USB racing wheels, making a larger portion of the PS3 library playable with authentic hardware support.

We have achieved a new breakthrough on emulating PS3's Cell CPU!



Elad discovered new SPU usage patterns and coded ways to generate more optimised PC code from them - benefitting all games!



Twisted Metal, one of the most SPU-intensive games, sees a 5-7% Average FPS improvement. pic.twitter.com/x29X4C5JnV — RPCS3 (@rpcs3) April 3, 2026

A number of important system and graphics settings, including render resolution and RSX memory tiling, are also now adjustable without needing to restart the game and can be easily accessed from within the "Big Picture" controller UI. Even Arm support is seeing continuous maintenance and improvements.





As long as the RPCS3 team remains motivated, it would seem that the sky is the limit, ensuring the PlayStation 3's historic library remains playable and preserved on modern hardware even if no one else does.

Image Credit: Sony (Gran Turismo 5 in header, banner, etc), RPCS3 Team