CATEGORIES
home News

RPCS3 Gives Aging PS3 Discs New Life On PC As Digital Era Takes Over

by Chris HarperMonday, September 07, 2026, 02:42 PM EDT
sony playstation 3
The Sony PlayStation 3. Image: Sony

Amid the ongoing Sony PlayStation physical media controversy, the developers behind the renowned RPCS3 emulator have achieved a milestone in the preservation of PlayStation 3 games.

With its latest update, any system with a mainstream branch of RPCS3 and a supported disc drive across Windows, FreeBSD, Mac, or Linux can emulate PS3 games straight off the original discs without the need for an on-disk dump.

This RPCS3 disc support even extends to PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles with Linux installed. The RPCS3 Quickstart guide contains a full list of supported Blu-Ray drives, which correspond to drives containing “certain MediaTek chipsets., aka the Mediatek MT1959 and derivatives.

Unfortunately, support isn’t as seamless as users may like. PlayStation 3 game discs are still encrypted, so users will need to provide their own encryption keys to the emulator in order to load games off of discs. Digital games and DLC content will still need to be dumped from your console to work, as well.

Even with the caveats in mind, this is still an impressive feat on part of the RPCS3 development team and a major win for game preservation. For emulation, solutions like these will most likely never be a simple pop-in solution, since newer game consoles all use some degree of encryption for the games they play.

Legally, emulation projects can’t help you bypass that encryption without being in violation of the DMCA, which is why so many recommend you extract those files from your existing console. Even a loose legal connection between an emulation project and piracy can get the entire thing shut down quickly—you can see the Yuzu Switch emulator and its ever-spawning forks for an example of that.

So, while RPCS3 disc support is just a progression on previous efforts we've seen on improving MediaTek MT1959 Blu-Ray drive support, it's hard to criticize it for the few limitations still in play. Provided you own copies of the games you play, extracting the keys isn't unreasonable.
Tags:  PlayStation 3, PC gaming, emulation, rpcs3, console gaming, game preservation
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use