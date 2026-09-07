RPCS3 Gives Aging PS3 Discs New Life On PC As Digital Era Takes Over
With its latest update, any system with a mainstream branch of RPCS3 and a supported disc drive across Windows, FreeBSD, Mac, or Linux can emulate PS3 games straight off the original discs without the need for an on-disk dump.
This RPCS3 disc support even extends to PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles with Linux installed. The RPCS3 Quickstart guide contains a full list of supported Blu-Ray drives, which correspond to drives containing “certain MediaTek chipsets., aka the Mediatek MT1959 and derivatives.
Unfortunately, support isn’t as seamless as users may like. PlayStation 3 game discs are still encrypted, so users will need to provide their own encryption keys to the emulator in order to load games off of discs. Digital games and DLC content will still need to be dumped from your console to work, as well.
You can now play your PS3 games on PC... DIRECTLY FROM THE DISC DRIVE!— RPCS3 (@rpcs3) September 6, 2026
💿 PLUG AND PLAY! Owning your games as physical media allows you to play games released as far back as 20 years ago without relying on any servers!
See compatible disc drive models at https://t.co/nSzG5S954L pic.twitter.com/d1uKE7Bpyr
Even with the caveats in mind, this is still an impressive feat on part of the RPCS3 development team and a major win for game preservation. For emulation, solutions like these will most likely never be a simple pop-in solution, since newer game consoles all use some degree of encryption for the games they play.
Legally, emulation projects can’t help you bypass that encryption without being in violation of the DMCA, which is why so many recommend you extract those files from your existing console. Even a loose legal connection between an emulation project and piracy can get the entire thing shut down quickly—you can see the Yuzu Switch emulator and its ever-spawning forks for an example of that.
So, while RPCS3 disc support is just a progression on previous efforts we've seen on improving MediaTek MT1959 Blu-Ray drive support, it's hard to criticize it for the few limitations still in play. Provided you own copies of the games you play, extracting the keys isn't unreasonable.