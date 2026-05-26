Retro Preservation: New Blu-ray Drive Firmware Rips Wii And Xbox 360 Discs On PC
OmniDrive is a game-changer for more legally-defensible emulation and backup efforts. Traditionally, creating backups from game discs requires a jailbroken console, which obviously violate existing terms of service and can lead to hardware or account bans. Not only is OmniDrive available for more common, cheap Blu Ray drives (here's a full list,) it makes emulation efforts for existing collectors as easy as ripping a standard DVD. It's a major step up in convenience for enthusiasts, especially those who want to play legitimate copies without the original consoles, or on extremely modified versions of those consoles that can't be used for making backups.
In addition to some initial coverage in the tech media, YouTuber Archades Game shas uploaded OmniDrive tutorials to help those wanted to get started. Archades' video tutorials will tell you everything you need to know about flashing OmniDrive firmware and creating game backups, so if you're interested in using it for yourself with a compatible Blu-Ray drive, Archades' tutorials are worth a watch.
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