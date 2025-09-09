RPCS3 Developer Claims AVX-512 Is Power-Efficient, Blames Skylake-X For Its Poor Reputation

Yesterday, developer of PS3 emulator RPCS3 Whatcookie posted a 20-minute YouTube video to their YouTube channel in defense of AVX-512, a maligned CPU instruction set that debuted with Intel's Skylake-X architecture in 2015 and didn't see adoption by AMD CPUs until 2022's Zen 4. Specifically, Whatcookie debunks claims that modern implementations of AVX-512 are inefficient by showcasing benchmarks of both RPCS3 and other pieces of software using AVX-512 on modern CPU architectures, showing that the instruction set still manages higher performance at the same wattage levels, the same performance at lower wattage levels, and much higher performance at slightly-higher wattage levels.





Whatcookie doesn't stop there, though. He also includes a mini history lesson on the instruction set in his 20-minute video, highlighting how the initial Skylake-X implementation actually did substantially lower clock speeds and boost power draw when AVX-512 was in use. These issues were mitigated on Intel's high-end server-grade Xeon CPUs, and were seemingly artificially exaggerated on consumer-grade Skylake-X chips thanks to more severe downclocking enforced in firmware.





Sadly, while modern benchmarks on modern hardware should seemingly have cleared AVX-512's name by now, popular consensus of the AVX-512 instruction set still points to a maligned reception tainted by Intel Skylake-X all these years later. Perhaps that shouldn't be surprising, though, considering how long Intel iterated upon Skylake's 12nm architecture before finally adopting an all-new 10nm architecture with Alder Lake in 2021— an architecture that outright disabled AVX-512 because the new E-cores couldn't support it, although P-cores could.

Image Credit: Der8auer for Skylake-X delidded thumbnail, Whatcookie for RPCS3 benchmark images