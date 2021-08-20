Royal Core Is Intel's Alleged Zen 5 Killer And Successor To Core CPU Family

Before we go further, let's have a look at Intel's supposed roadmap (only Alder Lake is confirmed)...

Alder Lake: Q4 2021 / Q1 2022

Q4 2021 / Q1 2022 Raptor Lake: Q3 2022 / Q4 2022

Q3 2022 / Q4 2022 Meteor Lake: Q3 2023

Q3 2023 Arrow Lake: Q4 2023

Q4 2023 Lunar Lake: Q4 2024

Q4 2024 Nova Lake: 2025

These are all hybrid architectures that mix high-performance cores with power efficient cores in the same package. As it applies to Alder Lake, it would be a mix of up to eight Golden Cove and up to eight Gracemont cores, for a total of up to 16 physical cores and 24 threads, depending on the configuration and SKU.





According to the leaked info, Intel had initially aimed put its Royal Core project into action with Lunar Lake in late 2024, though sources seem to believe that Nova Lake is when the full potential will actually be realized.





When it does come to fruition, the expectation is that it will deliver the biggest leap in Intel performance since the introduction of the Core series. Perhaps up to a doubling of the IPC over Golden Cove (for the performance cores), and at least a 30 percent IPC uplift over Meteor Lake. There could even be four-way Hyper Threading introduced at some point.







Sounds good, though these designs are not finished, and it's way too early to know with any accuracy what any of the future architectures will bring, beyond Alder Lake. And even Alder Lake's performance is not yet fully confirmed.





Still, it's interesting that Intel could be working on a Royal Core upgrade, given that AMD has been able to catch up with Intel in performance with its Zen architectures. And obviously Intel would like to not only regain process leadership, but leave little doubt as to which has the better product lineup. We'll see if that happens.

