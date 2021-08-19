Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S CPU Family Leaks Including Flagship Core i9-13900K





Some more details came to light about Alder Lake during the Intel Architecture Day 21 event, including a bit of a deeper dive into the hybrid architecture with three high-speed interconnect fabrics to tie together I/O, memory, and compute. What Intel unsurprisingly did not discuss is Alder Lake's successor, Raptor Lake, but a fresh leak offered up some supposed details, including a breakdown of the different CPUs that will be offered.





Logic and past leaks dictate that Raptor Lake will build upon the heterogeneous foundation put in place with Alder Lake, which entails combining high performance (or 'big') processor cores with more power efficient (or 'small') cores in the same package. The basic idea is, there's horsepower on tap when you need it, and power efficiency when added muscle is not required.





From what Intel recently disclosed about Alder Lake, it will be offered with up to 16 total cores (eight big Golden Cove cores and eight small Gracemont cores) and 24 threads (two threads per each big core, and one thread per each small core), and up to 30MB of non-inclusive L3 cache. It will also support both DDR5 and DDR4 memory, as well as the PCI Express Gen 5 specification. Good stuff.







What about Raptor Lake? Notable leaker AdoredTV posted a video highlighting unofficial details about Raptor Lake , saying it was taped-in this past June, meaning the design is close to be finalized, at which point it would be ready for tape-out.





He also said Raptor Lake will continue to leverage Gracemont cores, but that Intel is doubling the number from eight to 16 power efficient cores. As for the burlier Golden Cove cores, he says they are being beefed up with improved power and performance, due to a mix of IPC (instructions per clock) gains, faster clock speeds, and a larger L2 cache allotment.





How much faster is he talking about? Word is, Intel is aiming for a 200MHz bump in the max Turbo frequency, which would bump things up to record 5.5GHz (for stock settings), paving the way for "undisputed single-threaded performance leadership," which are supposedly Intel's own words. However, he also notes that the 5.5GHz figure was quoted from Intel a year ago, so it could very well change.





Some other notable leaked details...