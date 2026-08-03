Rogue SpaceX Rocket Is About To Smash Into The Moon At 5,400 MPH





A leftover three-ton SpaceX rocket stage is set for an unavoidable collision course with the Moon at a speed of 5,400 mph (or seven times the speed of sound) in the early hours this Wednesday, August 5.





Blue Ghost lander (Credit: Firefly Aerospace)



Interestingly, tracking the falling object wasn't made by military tracking radars. Instead, it fell to automated asteroid surveys and dedicated skywatchers across the globe. Independent astronomer Bill Gray of Project Pluto compiled over a thousand of these optical observations into orbital software, some he's used to track another SpaceX rocket hit in 2015 . By factoring in the subtle, persistent push of sunlight bouncing off the tumbling metal, Gray pinpointed the impact time to within seconds, targeting a crash site near Crater Einstein on the western edge of the Moon.





Projected impact location on the Falcon 9 stage on the Moon (Credit: Project Pluto)

