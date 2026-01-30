CATEGORIES
Rogbid Fusion Debuts As An Ultra-Affordable Smartwatch You Wear Like A Ring

by Aaron LeongFriday, January 30, 2026, 10:17 AM EDT
hero fusion dup
For those of you who find smartwatches bulky or too much of a hassle to wear and fitness rings too limited, Rogbid's Fusion might be your jam. The Fusion takes the middle ground by being a smartring with a display that can also be worn as a smartwatch. 

fusion model

The Rogbid Fusion is basically a 2-in-1 hybrid. On one hand (or rather, finger), it functions as a smart ring, but its top face features a 0.49-inch OLED display, which is capable of showing the time, heart rate, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), and step counts at a glance. In ring mode, the device comes with an adjustable Milanese-style strap (so no worries about finger sizing), but also includes a secondary nylon strap that allows it to be worn on the wrist like an ultra-minimalist fitness tracker.

Despite its diminutive size, measuring roughly 20 mm across and weighing a dainty 14 grams, the Fusion functions just like any advanced tracker. It supports over 100 sports modes (just like the OnePlus Watch 3) and features sensors for heart rate, sleep monitoring, and  movement. It is even rated with 5 ATM water resistance, which means it'll be equally fine after laps in the pool as much as after a heavy rainstorm.

For those who want a bit of whimsy with their tech, Rogbid has included a couple of interaction modes, which encourages couples to sync their activities, share love codes (whatever that means), and mark anniversaries through the companion app. Interestingly, there's also a prayer reminder specifically made for the Muslim five daily calls to prayer.

fusion trio

The Rogbid Fusion enters the market at an aggressive price point, so even if potential buyers are wary of the lack of brand recognition, the $50 price almost makes this an easy curiosity buy.

Available in black, silver, and gold, the device utilizes a metal midframe that should give it a premium feel despite its budget-friendly cost. While it lacks mod-cons like a mic and speaker for phone calling capabilities, and GPS due to its size, it offers a respectable battery life of up to five days (probably more like three days in the real world, we reckon, which is still good).
Tags:  fitness, SmartWatch, wearables, Smartring
