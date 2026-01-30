Rogbid Fusion Debuts As An Ultra-Affordable Smartwatch You Wear Like A Ring





For those of you who find smartwatches bulky or too much of a hassle to wear and fitness rings too limited, Rogbid's Fusion might be your jam. The Fusion takes the middle ground by being a smartring with a display that can also be worn as a smartwatch.









The Rogbid Fusion is basically a 2-in-1 hybrid. On one hand (or rather, finger), it functions as a smart ring, but its top face features a 0.49-inch OLED display, which is capable of showing the time, heart rate, blood oxygen levels (SpO 2 ), and step counts at a glance. In ring mode, the device comes with an adjustable Milanese-style strap (so no worries about finger sizing), but also includes a secondary nylon strap that allows it to be worn on the wrist like an ultra-minimalist fitness tracker.

Despite its diminutive size, measuring roughly 20 mm across and weighing a dainty 14 grams, the Fusion functions just like any advanced tracker. It supports over 100 sports modes (just like the OnePlus Watch 3 ) and features sensors for heart rate, sleep monitoring, and movement. It is even rated with 5 ATM water resistance, which means it'll be equally fine after laps in the pool as much as after a heavy rainstorm.





For those who want a bit of whimsy with their tech, Rogbid has included a couple of interaction modes, which encourages couples to sync their activities, share love codes (whatever that means), and mark anniversaries through the companion app. Interestingly, there's also a prayer reminder specifically made for the Muslim five daily calls to prayer.









The Rogbid Fusion enters the market at an aggressive price point , so even if potential buyers are wary of the lack of brand recognition, the $50 price almost makes this an easy curiosity buy.





Available in black, silver, and gold, the device utilizes a metal midframe that should give it a premium feel despite its budget-friendly cost. While it lacks mod-cons like a mic and speaker for phone calling capabilities, and GPS due to its size, it offers a respectable battery life of up to five days (probably more like three days in the real world, we reckon, which is still good).