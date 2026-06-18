Rockstar Games Rolls Out Free GTA 5 Upgrades While You Wait For GTA 6
This move from Rockstar is interesting for GTA V players, because it's both long overdue and just in time. On the PC side, Enhanced Edition has been a free upgrade to GTA V for years. However, PC players also had to wait much longer to receive Enhanced upgrades, which came with new versions of GTA V for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles near their respective launches.
While Rockstar's move mostly restores parity between console and PC versions of Grand Theft Auto V, it's a well-timed gesture of good will to PS4/XB1 players of GTA ahead of pre-orders opening on June 25th for GTA VI.
In terms of new content, Rockstar is also teasing the addition of The Kortz Center Heist for GTA Online in July. Existing players will be able to claim bonus rewards and discounts, as well as exclusive treasures ahead of The Kortz Center Heist's arrival. The most noteworthy of these bonuses ahead of the new heist is a 40% bonus on all Shark Cards, as well as a $2,000,000 discount for Prix Luxury Real Estate properties for GTA+ Members.
As Rockstar notes, The Kortz Center Heist will be coming to all current GTA Online platforms, including the previous-gen Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles. So, gamers who simply won't be able to access GTA VI won't be left wanting for new GTA content, while current-gen console owners start swarming pre-orders.
Those pre-orders will still be limited to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles ahead of any official PC reveal, but past releases indicate PC players should have to wait about a year for GTA VI. Fortunately, there will be no shortage of other games for PC players to enjoy while they wait.