Roblox Teen Developers Are Making Millions And Shaking Up The Gaming Industry
While Roblox is noted for taking as many as 70% of revenues for itself (far beyond the typical 30% share for platforms like Google Play or Steam), developers like Colley have no issue with it and are in fact living in luxury following successful releases on the platform, which gets an estimated 380 million active users per month, according to SEO analysis firm Backlinko. It's a platform that has created dozens of teenage millionaires from hobbyist indie game development, and that is truly impressive.
In Bloomberg's interviews across various Roblox-made millionaires, it notes that these developers "spend their riches in ways you might think" like a house, car, or home studio. Some even use it to make other career pursuits, like acting or photography, possible. With a moderate-to-large success on Roblox, these developers are given the unique privilege of the ability to make major life-changing investments very early, with some even set for life as-is.
Roblox game developer Nate Colley relaxes on a boat in luxury. (Image: Nate's Instagram)
Sponsors like Adidas AG, Lego A/S, and Walmart Inc. even get involved with successful Roblox games, further increasing the stable revenue streams that come to the platform's developers. While Roblox has no quality control to speak of and has drawn its share of controversies due to being a platform primarily accessed and used by children, the money kind of speaks for itself.
The full Bloomberg piece includes more statements from more developers, and paints an unusually bright picture of Roblox for mainstream media coverage. While Roblox is undeniably a platform where malware and bad behavior can spread, it's certainly a positive influence on the lives of the young developers who release successful projects on it
Top image: "Steal a Brainrot" on Roblox