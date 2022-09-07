CATEGORIES
home IT/Enterprise Security

Minecraft And Roblox Top List Of Games Most Often Used As Lures For Malware

by Lane BabuderWednesday, September 07, 2022, 03:40 PM EDT
minecraft screenshot
The international phenoms that are Minecraft and Roblox are practically ubiquitous in gaming today. The two games are available on multiple platforms including consoles, PC, and even mobile devices. Unfortunately, their significant popularity, especially amongst younger generations, makes them an excellent target for malware and virus writers.

SecureList by Kaspersky recently released research data starting in January of 2021 through June of 2022 to examine security threats when in relation to gaming. Their reasoning is related to pandemic lockdowns—many people invested heavily into gaming software and gaming capable hardware during this time. This created ample opportunity for research, and for bad actors to pounce on unsuspecting victims.

The report analyzed 28 games. The major findings are rather impressive, more than 91,000 files were distributed under the guise of those games or tools relating to them. The top 5 PC games used as bait for the malware were as follows: Minecraft, Roblox, Need for Speed, Grand Theft Auto, and Call of Duty. On mobile the top 5 were Minecraft, Roblox, Grand Theft Auto, PUBG, and FIFA. In most cases, the malware was either included with or disguised as a cheat for the associated game.

The report also outlines the number of affected users and unique malicious files. Minecraft holds the number one slot in both categories. FIFA took the number two slot for unique files, while Roblox claims the position for most infected users.

roblox screenshot
Roblox Screenshot

Other than data theft, the report indicates the most common infection is the installation or injection of crypto currency mining software. The report states that the Far Cry series seems be particularly targeted by unsolicited miner installations.

The most common method of infection is through downloaders. These are a rather popular distribution method amongst malware distributors and creators. Downloaders may present as a legitimate application but often will prompt the user to download something else in addition. On mobile devices, downloaders may claim that different legitimate applications, like banking apps, have an update that they don't really need. It then directs the user to download the malicious file from an external website.

A hefty portion of infections came from applications claiming to be cheating tools for popular titles. The report names Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Roblox, Valorant, Total War, and Need for Speed as particular targets.

counter strike go screenshot
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Screenshot

So, what can gamers do to prevent these infections? Well, first of all, you shouldn't be cheating in online games anyway, so stop it. That said, never download software from untrusted or unknown sources. Never blindly hit "accept" on an install prompt. Additionally, pirated games often serve as malware-laden honeypots. Be wary of the people you speak to through online games, and if your kids are playing games like Minecraft or Roblox, it is best to monitor activity as best you can, and periodically check in on them. Lastly, while Windows computers and Macs both have pretty strong built-in security tools, it's still a good idea to at least have a double check scan from other anti-virus software.
Tags:  Gaming, Malware, security, Minecraft, roblox
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming Rig Platform
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment