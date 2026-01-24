Epic Vs Google Takes A Wild Turn As Secret $800M Pact Surfaces In Court
The new proposal sounds pro-Google, but may be a prerequisite for the planned $800 million deal, which would span the next six years. The full scope of the Epic and Google deal is currently undisclosed, but details revealed to the court indicate that the plan involves Epic helping Google market Android and Google using "Epic's core technology (Unreal Engine)", including a healthy Fortnite on Android promotion. At time of writing, the game is available on the Google Play Store and no longer limited to just Epic's third-party store app.
Critics of the deal, including California District Judge James Donato presiding over the case, have pointed out that it may indicate a "quid pro quo" that reduced Epic's incentive to push for terms that would benefit other developers. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney disputes this notion since they're the ones paying Google, considering it "a significant transfer of value from Epic to Google" and claiming that the Epic Games Store wouldn't get special treatment on Android under this deal. At time of writing, a final judgement on which settlement the court will approve is unknown, but we do know what outcome Google and Epic would like to have, per The Verge's coverage.