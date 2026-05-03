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RIP Ask Jeeves: Every Search Eventually Comes To An End

by Chris HarperSunday, May 03, 2026, 01:14 PM EDT
hero jeeves eulogy
After 29 years in the business, Ask.com (formerly known as Ask Jeeves), has finally closed its doors as of May 1st, 2026. While the writing has been on the wall since Google's search engine took the world by storm and nearly monopolized web search as a whole, it still marks the end of an era. In a way, the butler mascot of Jeeves was already long gone, since the rebranding to Ask.com retired the mascot in February of 2006. In addition, Ask.com's internal search engine and web crawler was also retired in 2020, though Ask.com did hire an unknown third party to create a new search engine afterward, and ran a dedicated Q&A community to host answers from real people, until it finally shut down this month.

Like others, we spotted the news of Ask's formal passing, courtesy of X/Twitter user @PulpLibrarian. The thread includes not only a screenshot of the final message published to Ask.com, but also some legacy press and advertising imagery for the beloved mascot, including a magazine print and photographs of Ask Jeeves parade balloons. Our header image here is actually a photograph of the wearable mascot costume from the Computer History Museum exhibit.

It's a sad but also somewhat ironic time for users of the old Internet. As a tech writer with over 13 years of experience and 30 years of age myself, my memories of Jeeves prior to Google and Yahoo's takeover of search are limited but fond. In a way, Jeeves is a precursor to modern AI Large Language Model chatbots of today, since the search engine was optimized around asking direct questions rather than chasing specific keywords. This is rather similar to how modern AI search from Google, OpenAI and the like work, though obviously far less advanced.


As sad as the news is for the nostalgic among us, it's undeniable that Jeeves' place in web search has long been supplanted by Google, Microsoft and Yahoo. Even when international American holding company InterActiveCorp (now known as IAC Inc.) acquired Ask Jeeves in 2006, the Ask.com rebranding indicated that Jeeves was effectively retired. Even so, the farewell message currently hosted on Ask.com, directed to "the millions who asked" acknowledges that "Jeeves' spirit endures." For now, the original AskJeeves.com url still has some limited functionality, but our old butler is nowhere to be seen.



Times have changed, but modern search engines and LLMs have long filled in the gap left by Ask Jeeves. For those who want a detailed history of the mascot and his search engine, the above embedded mini-documentary by NationSquid on YouTube is a great way to familiarize yourself with the pre-Google Internet era. But now, for better or worse, the likes of Gemini, Claude, Grok, and ChatGPT will be filling the void left by Jeeves himself, and Google won the battle against Ask a long time ago. It took 29 years, but the bell has finally rung, and Jeeves is retired. May he rest well.

Image Credit: @PulpLibrarian on X/Twitter, The wub on WikiMedia Commons (CC 4.0 license)
Tags:  search engine, chatbots, (nasdaq:iaci), askcom, ask jeeves
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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