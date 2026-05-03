RIP Ask Jeeves: Every Search Eventually Comes To An End
Like others, we spotted the news of Ask's formal passing, courtesy of X/Twitter user @PulpLibrarian. The thread includes not only a screenshot of the final message published to Ask.com, but also some legacy press and advertising imagery for the beloved mascot, including a magazine print and photographs of Ask Jeeves parade balloons. Our header image here is actually a photograph of the wearable mascot costume from the Computer History Museum exhibit.
It's a sad but also somewhat ironic time for users of the old Internet. As a tech writer with over 13 years of experience and 30 years of age myself, my memories of Jeeves prior to Google and Yahoo's takeover of search are limited but fond. In a way, Jeeves is a precursor to modern AI Large Language Model chatbots of today, since the search engine was optimized around asking direct questions rather than chasing specific keywords. This is rather similar to how modern AI search from Google, OpenAI and the like work, though obviously far less advanced.
I regret to inform you that Ask Jeeves is dead. The site closed yesterday. Web 1.0 lost another founder.— Pulp Librarian (@PulpLibrarian) May 2, 2026
Ask Jeeves: 3 June 1996 - 1 May 2026. Send no memes. pic.twitter.com/mlwEOiJkTE
As sad as the news is for the nostalgic among us, it's undeniable that Jeeves' place in web search has long been supplanted by Google, Microsoft and Yahoo. Even when international American holding company InterActiveCorp (now known as IAC Inc.) acquired Ask Jeeves in 2006, the Ask.com rebranding indicated that Jeeves was effectively retired. Even so, the farewell message currently hosted on Ask.com, directed to "the millions who asked" acknowledges that "Jeeves' spirit endures." For now, the original AskJeeves.com url still has some limited functionality, but our old butler is nowhere to be seen.
Times have changed, but modern search engines and LLMs have long filled in the gap left by Ask Jeeves. For those who want a detailed history of the mascot and his search engine, the above embedded mini-documentary by NationSquid on YouTube is a great way to familiarize yourself with the pre-Google Internet era. But now, for better or worse, the likes of Gemini, Claude, Grok, and ChatGPT will be filling the void left by Jeeves himself, and Google won the battle against Ask a long time ago. It took 29 years, but the bell has finally rung, and Jeeves is retired. May he rest well.
Image Credit: @PulpLibrarian on X/Twitter, The wub on WikiMedia Commons (CC 4.0 license)