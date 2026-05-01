Google Expands Gemini AI to Cars With Built-In Android and Smart Driving Features
The update is hitting the road first for GM owners, targeting eligible 2022 and newer Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC models in the U.S. via an over-the-air software update.
A Natural Conversation, Not a ScriptThe headline feature is the shift to natural language. Instead of memorizing specific phrases, drivers can speak to Gemini as they would a passenger. The AI maintains context, allowing for seamless follow-up questions without needing to repeat the initial request.
- Smart Messaging: Gemini doesn't just read texts; it summarizes them. You can draft, edit, and even ask it to include specific emojis (e.g., "Tell Nana I'm bringing my fiance and add a baby emoji").
- Dynamic Navigation: You can now pivot mid-route. "Take me to the post office... actually, add a stop for donuts, but make sure it's a spot within less than a mile detour." Gemini recalibrates the journey in a single conversational flow.
- Curated Vibes: Beyond just playing a song, Gemini can build 3-hour playlists for kids or suggest a podcast episode that fits the exact duration of your remaining drive time. For Cadillac owners, it even supports "studio-grade" requests like playing tracks specifically in Dolby Atmos.
Beyond the Drive: Brainstorming and LearningTaking advantage of the quiet time behind the wheel, Google is introducing Gemini Live (currently in beta). By saying "Hey Google, let’s talk," drivers can engage in free-flowing brainstorms. Whether you’re rehearsing for a promotion meeting or planning a warm family vacation with a short flight time, the AI acts as a sounding board. This is similar to how folks will soon be interacting with their Google TVs, as the company announced this week it was adding new Gemini infused features to the lineup.
Tools for the Job: Commercial DrivingThe update isn't just for commuters. Gemini includes specialized features for GM’s commercial vehicle operators, such as landscapers and long-haulers:
- Efficiency Planning: Drivers can ask Gemini to map out three stops while ensuring they finish the day with at least half a tank of gas, specifically hunting for the cheapest fuel along the route.
- Logistics Support: You can now ask for "trailer-friendly parking" nearby, a traditionally difficult data point to find through standard GPS apps.
Deep Vehicle IntegrationBecause Google worked directly with automakers, Gemini has access to the digital "owner's manual." You can ask how to prep for an automatic car wash or how to adjust the trunk opening height for low garage ceilings. EV owners get real-time battery insights, including state-of-charge upon arrival and nearby chargers with surrounding amenities like cafes.
How to Get the UpgradeThe rollout will continue over the next few months. When your vehicle is ready, a notification will appear on the infotainment screen. To activate Gemini, you’ll need:
- A connection to OnStar.
- To be signed into the Google Play Store.
- To have your language set to US English.