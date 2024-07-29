Nintendo Kawaii Is The World's Smallest Wii Console And It Fits On A Keychain

@YveltalGriffin and I have been cooking up something special over the past year or so and we are now happy to show it off.



A Wii console the size of a keychain!



CNC'd, anodized, laser marked, and passively cooled



Follow the link for more details: https://t.co/MgZT0ZBV6V pic.twitter.com/3trRBqoNiU