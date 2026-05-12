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Retro Games Delays A1200 Amiga Console Reboot as Chip and Plastic Costs Soar

by Alan VelascoTuesday, May 12, 2026, 02:35 PM EDT
retro games ltd delays thea1200 hero
Retro Games Ltd have been racking up wins with the releases of old school fan favorites, such as THEC64 alongside “mini” versions of the Atari, Commodore and Spectrum systems. However, the company has run into a major hiccup as it works on its modernized interpretation of the legendary Amiga A1200, so fans will have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on the device.

In a statement posted to social media platform X, the company shared that everything about the device is ready to go into the manufacturing stage, including the necessary chips and the plastic molds. However, the “global chip shortages and rising plastic production costs, which have taken time to mitigate, have significantly delayed our overall schedule.”

retro games ltd delays thea1200 body

THEA1200 was originally slated to arrive on June 16 but, but will now be pushed back by 6 months and begin to ship on December 4 instead. The company will be working to keep customers in the loop through the rest of the project’s development by releasing regular updates and will host a Q&A that will include “pre-orders and additional details.”

There’s a silver lining to this unfortunate delay, though. The extra time will give Retro Games more time to further build and polish the device’s operating system, which it says, “isn’t yet where it needs to be.” Had THEA1200 released on schedule it would’ve had to ship with a more “basic OS,” and wouldn’t have delivered the kind of experience that fans were likely expecting when they placed their orders.

At the very least the new release date is just in time for the holidays. You can pre-order THEA1200 here.
Tags:  retro-gaming, retro-computing, amiga-1200
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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