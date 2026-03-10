CATEGORIES
Resident Evil Requiem Major Story DLC Confirmed Plus A Surprise Bonus Mode

by Alan VelascoTuesday, March 10, 2026, 12:22 PM EDT
Resident Evil Requiem, the ninth mainline installment in the franchise, has proven to be a hit for Capcom as it has become the fastest-selling game in the series. The publisher is hoping to keep the momentum and strong sales figures going by revealing that there are several updates in the pipeline. These include fixes for an improved experience alongside major story DLC.

The game’s director, Koshi Nakanishi, shared the news with fans in a video posted on the social media platform X. While the development team will continue to push out updates to address bugs and performance issues, there will be extra content for players to look forward to.
The heavily requested photo mode will be the first to roll out, enabling players across all platforms to take snapshots of their favorite moments. This game is a visual stunner on just about every platform, so it’ll be fun to see what fans can do with this new mode. This is especially true on PC where you get all the bells and whistles along with fun shenanigans thanks to mods.

resident evil requiem body

There’s even a surprise mini game coming sometime in May, but Nakanishi didn’t divulge any hints as to what it might be. A good guess is that this will likely be the Mercenaries mode that has shown up in other entries in the franchise. In this mode players can choose from different characters and are tasked with dispatching waves of enemies.

While fans will appreciate the addition of these new modes, what they're really clamoring for is more story content, and Capcom is delivering. Nakanishi and his team are already working on story based DLC, saying that “in this story, we will delve deeper into the world of Requiem.” Although he notes that they will need time to complete it and asked fans for patience.

This is a smart move by Capcom, it’s a way to keep the conversation active for a single player title that exists in a gaming landscape of constantly evolving live service games.
