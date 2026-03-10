Resident Evil Requiem Major Story DLC Confirmed Plus A Surprise Bonus Mode
The game’s director, Koshi Nakanishi, shared the news with fans in a video posted on the social media platform X. While the development team will continue to push out updates to address bugs and performance issues, there will be extra content for players to look forward to.
A message from Koshi Nakanishi, director of Resident Evil Requiem. pic.twitter.com/54aKw80h8K— Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 10, 2026
There’s even a surprise mini game coming sometime in May, but Nakanishi didn’t divulge any hints as to what it might be. A good guess is that this will likely be the Mercenaries mode that has shown up in other entries in the franchise. In this mode players can choose from different characters and are tasked with dispatching waves of enemies.
While fans will appreciate the addition of these new modes, what they're really clamoring for is more story content, and Capcom is delivering. Nakanishi and his team are already working on story based DLC, saying that “in this story, we will delve deeper into the world of Requiem.” Although he notes that they will need time to complete it and asked fans for patience.
This is a smart move by Capcom, it’s a way to keep the conversation active for a single player title that exists in a gaming landscape of constantly evolving live service games.