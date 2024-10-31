CATEGORIES
PCs Rule And Consoles Drool As Capcom Confirms A Shocking Game Sales Stat

by Thiago TrevisanThursday, October 31, 2024, 10:14 AM EDT
The debate of console versus PC gaming has been raging for what seems like a millennia, with a constant push for dominancy. According to Capcom, makers of franchises such as Street Fighter, the PC may be winning. Capcom recently reported its financial results, and its PC game sales accounted for about 54% of sales. Console game sales came in at a respectable 40%, but still well under its PC counterpart. 

To be fair, many console gamers are also PC gamers and vice versa, so this is good news for gamers, period. Mobile gaming sales far eclipse both PC and console, but that is a given due to the multiplicus nature of phones and tablets. 


Sony has also made a significant push towards PC gaming, releasing many of its exclusive titles from the PlayStation on PC. Games such as Ghost of Tsushima and God of War have made strong impressions on PC and reached a wider audience. 

Microsoft has been struggling with its hardware sales of Xbox consoles, but its Game Pass service has been widely praised. It also straddles both the PC and console market such as with its Activision Call of Duty franchise sales to drive enthusiasm. 

capcom sales

Capcom also points out that the player base for games is getting absolutely massive, making it mainstream entertainment. Capcom expects the market to grow beyond 3.3 billion people, which is a significant portion of the human population. The PC has long been a stronghold for gaming, with a massive advantage in flexibility and customization. 

Consoles may be more tightly locked in, but they also provide a cheaper entry point into gaming. They also offer greater simplicity for mainstream gamers, since PC gaming often requires a bit more tinkering to get results. 

More game titles are being shared across platforms, which is a good thing overall. Sony and Nintendo continue to offer more exclusives, which sometimes irks Microsoft who wants a wider approach. More game sales in general are good for gamers, and it means more attention is pad to the segment. This will result in better games from the likes of Capcom and others, on PC, consoles, and mobile platforms. 
Tags:  Gaming, PC gaming, consoles, Capcom
