PCs Rule And Consoles Drool As Capcom Confirms A Shocking Game Sales Stat
To be fair, many console gamers are also PC gamers and vice versa, so this is good news for gamers, period. Mobile gaming sales far eclipse both PC and console, but that is a given due to the multiplicus nature of phones and tablets.
Sony has also made a significant push towards PC gaming, releasing many of its exclusive titles from the PlayStation on PC. Games such as Ghost of Tsushima and God of War have made strong impressions on PC and reached a wider audience.
Microsoft has been struggling with its hardware sales of Xbox consoles, but its Game Pass service has been widely praised. It also straddles both the PC and console market such as with its Activision Call of Duty franchise sales to drive enthusiasm.
Consoles may be more tightly locked in, but they also provide a cheaper entry point into gaming. They also offer greater simplicity for mainstream gamers, since PC gaming often requires a bit more tinkering to get results.
More game titles are being shared across platforms, which is a good thing overall. Sony and Nintendo continue to offer more exclusives, which sometimes irks Microsoft who wants a wider approach. More game sales in general are good for gamers, and it means more attention is pad to the segment. This will result in better games from the likes of Capcom and others, on PC, consoles, and mobile platforms.